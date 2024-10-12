St Kitts and Nevis inaugurates St Peter’s Festival

PM Drew during his visit to the community highlighted that he contributes significantly to this festival every year and aims to promote unity among the residents of St Peter’s through a cultural extravaganza.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew declared the St Peter’s Festival open for the community during his visit to the St Peter’s last weekend. PM Drew shared a glimpse of his visit and expressed gratitude towards the Festival committee.

PM Drew during his visit to the community highlighted that he contributes significantly to this festival every year and aims to promote unity among the residents of St Peter’s through a cultural extravaganza.

“Every year I contribute significantly to this festival. This cultural extravaganza seeks to bring the great state of St. Peter’s together,” the Prime Minister said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with officials of the St Peter’s Festival and made sure that the preparations were in place for the festival. The St Peter’s festival this year will be celebrated under the theme ‘One Community Moving with Togetherness’.

The festival will be held until 27th October, and several events will be taking place over the course. The vibrant celebration will be aimed to promote unity, culture, and fun to engage the audience in a fun-loving experience.

The celebratory events for this year include Parades, concerts, cricket league, and football league, however, the centre of attraction for the event remains the Pageant competition which honours the young talent across the community.

This year the concert will include several local artists and musicians. The concert ticket is priced at $100, however, the ticket at the gate will be available at $120. The tickets can be availed online, however the same will be available at different venues including Champion’s Bar in Port Zante, All B’s Snackette at Douglas Estate, and Family Shack at Lower Money Hill.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew in light of the celebrations and the arrangements made, extended his thanks to the authorities.

“I want to thank the committee for its dedication and hard work,” the Prime Minister wrote in his post.

Notably, the St Peter's festival will serve as a wider platform for the people of the community to provide them a platform to celebrate and enjoy their culture to promote unity among the residents.