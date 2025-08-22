Trinidad and Tobago businessman gunned down inside his shop

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 9:20 pm when a masked gunman, wearing an orange coverall and dark ski mask, entered the establishment armed with a gun.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 46-year-old businessman named Kevin Ryan was shot dead on Wednesday night, inside his own shop, Big G One Stop Shop, on Penal road in Trinidad.

It is being said that the incident occurred on Wednesday night around 9:20 pm when a masked gunman, dressed in orange coverall with a dark ski mask, entered the establishment armed with a gun.

According to reports, the gunman stalked the victim, Rayan, and entered the shop while he was away, looked around, and then left, only to return a few minutes later to carry out the attack.

Police confirmed that around 9 20 pm, the suspect came back and pointed the gun at the victim before firing a shot once on his chest. It is being further said that the victim tried to escape, and he ran towards the kitchen area at the back of his shop but unfortunately he collapsed and died on the spot.

After killing the victim, Ryan the suspect, left the scene on foot heading in a westerly direction along Penal Rock Road.

The Police from the nearby Penal Police Station confirmed that when they arrived at the scene they saw the victim lying motionless on his back in the kitchen. They also confirmed that he was only shot once on his chest.

Reportedly the District Medical Officer pronounced him dead and further ordered a post-mortem examination of Ryan at the Forensic Science Center.

The police are investigating the matter and are also seeking information to identify the perpetrator. Authorities are urging the public to stay safe and if anyone faces or sees any suspicious activity or uncertainty around them, then please report it.

The public are terrified with this news as the shooting in Trinidad and Tobago has become normal nowadays. People are questioning the criminals, why are they killing people when they are working hard for their families.

People are taking to social media to question these tragic incidents with one commenting, “Not sure why but it seems like everyday there is a shooting in Penal in the past week”, while another said that “It’s sad when you see innocent hard working people are victims to these type of killing, something have to be done now, these criminals must be BAG UP NOW… SPEAR NO ONE.”