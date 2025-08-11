American sisters’ trip to Belize turns violent after brutal attack by uncle

Belize: What was supposed to be a warm family reunion in paradise turned into a nightmare for two American sisters who flew to Belize to meet their father and get to know his side of the family, only to end up in Placencia where they claim they were viciously beaten by their own uncle.

According to the reports, the man who is being accused of this act has been identified as Cameron August. The sisters claim that the attack took place on Saturday, and it was so brutal that one of the girls may have suffered a miscarriage.

The sisters have since then been moved out of Placencia and into Belize City for their safety. Their mother Krystle Mason, outraged by the events, says warning signs emerged early in the trip, including her daughters and infant grandchild going an entire day without food and being left stranded without transportation.

“This attack was unprovoked,” she wrote in a public post. “I am contacting the villa for surveillance footage. I am STILL waiting for Placencia police to help.”

The mother claims that this is not the first time her children have suffered at the hands of this family. According to her, this is the second domestic violence police report in less than a year involving the same relatives.

“I have asked politely for people to not bother my children. These people have abused me for years and I was quiet. Now, they messed with my kids and grandchildren. It is war,” she quoted.

A video of the incident is already going viral while police is yet to confirm whether charges will be brought against August. The video clearly shows the man attacking both the women viciously.

It was further reported that the pregnant woman was hospitalised as of Sunday.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several taking to Facebook to note that this is the reason they choose to stay away from the family. “This is d reason I prefer to stay away from family I have experience something like this before...certain family name shall not be called believe me I stayed away,” wrote a user named Verone while another said.