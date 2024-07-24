Friday, 9th August 2024
Yubrenta’s Bloom Sunday Brunch Fete all set to enrich taste buds of Nevisians

Yubrenta’s Bloom Sunday Brunch Fete is inviting the people around for an All-Inclusive Brunch Extravaganza. This is to take place on July 28, 2024 at Yubrenta, Cades Bay, Nevis.

“There you have it guys, an event you don’t want to miss!” mentioned the Yubrenta Restaurant.

The tickets for the exclusive brunch are available by both the ways that are offline and online. The physical tickets can be grabbed at Yubrenta and the online can be grabbed via https://events.jad.cash/sundaybrunchfete with the late bird ticket entry price worth $200.

Interestingly, there is the dress code - Brunch Bloom (Flowers in the Garden). This even states great entertainment and excursion. As the event is beyond just the brunch, includes the magical beats to come the way of guests at Cades Bay, Nevis.

The entertainment will be by several of the performers which includes; DJ Smudge, Akaiiusweet, SG Prezidential, New Level Sound, Real Right Ent, Kore Band and Regal Band. With all the performances by the performers will splend great magical vibes, ensuring the best to be served in the entertainment ways to the ones present.

Considerably, for Yubrenta's Bloom Sunday, the menu has also been released. The menu includes-

FOOD

  • Goat Water
  • Conch Water
  • Cook up (with Pork)
  • Cook up (without Pork)
  • Saltfish
  • Mackerel
  • Liver
  • Roast Breadfruit
  • Johnny Cakes
  • Banana and Pumpkin Fritters
  • Rice (seasoned, with peas)
  • Scallop Potato
  • Macaroni
  • Pie
  • Salad
  • Grilled Barbeque
  • Garlic Bread

DRINKS

  • Bottomless Mimosas
  • Rum (Campari, Hypnotic, Disaranno, Vodka, Bacardi, Clifton Estate Rum, Sir Edwards and more)
  • Soft Drinks (Malt, Ting, Coke, Sprite, Water)
  • Local Drinks

In the Grilled Barbeque, there are several of the options which include Chicken, Ribs, BBQ Pork, Fish, Limited Lobster, Corn.

Such an event being held in the country complements the celebrations of Culturama 50 by offering a great day with unforgettable day of music and fun.

