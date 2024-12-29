King Drewzy wins St. Kitts Calypso Monarch for ‘New Deal’

St Kitts and Nevis: King Drewzy delivered a show-stopping performance of his hit song ‘We Need a New Deal’ and claimed the Sugar Mas 53 Calypso Monarch title in the first ever finals. The competition was held as part of the St Kitts and Nevis Carnival on Friday night at Carnival City in Basseterre.



His overall performance comprised of hit songs such as the ‘Peace to Pieces’. The performance wowed judges and audiences, pushing him to secure the crown with an impressive 830 points.



The stage at the Sugar Mas 53 came alive on Friday night, with several young performers taking the stage to storm with their electrifying beats and songs.



While Drewzy took the crown, Big Rice also delivered a thrilling performance and got 808 points to claim the second position while Queen Independent took the third place with 783 points.



Big Rice's performance forced Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew to get up and dance to his popular song "Things Not Going Well.”

After the successful conclusion of the Calypso Monarch, the organizers called it a night of true celebration featuring culture, talent and the enduring power of calypso.

Leaders congratulate King Drewzy

Several political figures also joined the finals of the Calypso Monarch and congratulated the winner.

Prime Minister Drew also took to Facebook to share glimpse of the competition while he was crowing Drewzy and said that he had a great time.





“Congratulations to all participants, with special commendations to the winner King Drewzy and runners-up Big Lice and Queen Independent,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley gave a huge shootout to the nation’s brand new Calypso Monarch King and noted that he gave a stellar performance.



Meanwhile, Minister Samal Duggins said that this year’s competition was a testament to the enduring power of calypso as a voice for the people and congratulated all calypsonians for keeping the culture alive.



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas also extended his congratulations and said, “Congratulations, to the 2024-25, Carib Calypso Monarch, King Drewzy.”