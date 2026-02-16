2026-02-16 12:34:08
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Two major bushfires continue to burn in Southern Saint Lucia 

The two blazes, located just 200–300 metres apart, are both burning within the La Ressource–Beausejour corridor.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: Two active bushfires are currently burning in the La Ressource-Beausejour area of Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia. The development has raised concern among residents as regular smoke from the bushfires is continuing to affect nearby communities.

According to the reports by residents, these two blazes are located approximately 200 to 300 metres apart and both are within the La Ressource–Beausejour corridor. Residents are saying that the fires have been active for several days with a similar blaze reported in Beausejour on February 13, 2026. Locals argue that this is now suggesting a recurring issue in the area.

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, but residents say that there have been visible smoke plumes which are now rising above the dry grasslands and this situation is precited to have been fuelled by seasonal dry conditions.

Residents living near the Plain View Combined School and surrounding communal pastures have expressed concern over persistent smoke in the area. In the past, similar bush fires have led to heavy smoke inhalation, reduced air quality, temporary disruptions to daily activities and increased health risks for children and the elderly

Community members report that the current fires are producing noticeable smoke drift, particularly during peak afternoon heat.

Notably, photographs of the active fires were captured by McAllister Hunt which show visible flames and smoke columns in the impacted areas. The images show active burn zones across dry vegetation which is consistent with prior seasonal bush fire activity in southern Saint Lucia.

As of Sunday, February 15, the fire remains active, according to the residents. It is unclear whether firefighting crews have fully contained the blazes or if additional resources are being deployed. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation as dry conditions persist across southern Saint Lucia.

The officials are advising the residents in affected communities to take necessary precautions and protect especially the elderly and children from the same.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Guyana Cabinet quarantined after Minister tests positive for COVID-19

2026-02-16 11:18:15

Uncategorised

Two more COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

2026-02-16 11:18:15

"Is the NRP really for Nevisians", questions Mark Brantley
Uncategorised

"Is the NRP really for Nevisians", questions Mark Brantley

2026-02-16 11:18:15

JCI Dominica to host Kiddies Carnival 2024 - "Circus Extravaganza" on Feb 11 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica to Host 'Circus Extravaganza' Kiddies Carnival on Feb 11

2026-02-16 11:18:15

16-year-old Tamia Cupido goes Missing in Arima PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

16-year-old Tamia & officer Alexander goes missing in Trinidad and Tobago

2026-02-16 11:18:15

Woman hospitalized in Antigua and Barbuda amid tragic vehicle collision, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Woman hospitalized in Antigua and Barbuda amid tragic vehicle collision

2026-02-16 11:18:15

Saint Kitts and Nevis

SKN: St Paul’s Primary dominates East Zone 2 Championships with 57 Medals...

2026-02-16 11:18:15

Barbados

WIC News Survey: BLP Leads in all 30 constituencies ahead of Feb 11 polls...

2026-02-16 11:18:15