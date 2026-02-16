Two major bushfires continue to burn in Southern Saint Lucia 

The two blazes, located just 200–300 metres apart, are both burning within the La Ressource–Beausejour corridor.

Saint Lucia: Two active bushfires are currently burning in the La Ressource-Beausejour area of Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia. The development has raised concern among residents as regular smoke from the bushfires is continuing to affect nearby communities.

According to the reports by residents, these two blazes are located approximately 200 to 300 metres apart and both are within the La Ressource–Beausejour corridor. Residents are saying that the fires have been active for several days with a similar blaze reported in Beausejour on February 13, 2026. Locals argue that this is now suggesting a recurring issue in the area.

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, but residents say that there have been visible smoke plumes which are now rising above the dry grasslands and this situation is precited to have been fuelled by seasonal dry conditions.

Residents living near the Plain View Combined School and surrounding communal pastures have expressed concern over persistent smoke in the area. In the past, similar bush fires have led to heavy smoke inhalation, reduced air quality, temporary disruptions to daily activities and increased health risks for children and the elderly

Community members report that the current fires are producing noticeable smoke drift, particularly during peak afternoon heat.

Notably, photographs of the active fires were captured by McAllister Hunt which show visible flames and smoke columns in the impacted areas. The images show active burn zones across dry vegetation which is consistent with prior seasonal bush fire activity in southern Saint Lucia.

As of Sunday, February 15, the fire remains active, according to the residents. It is unclear whether firefighting crews have fully contained the blazes or if additional resources are being deployed. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation as dry conditions persist across southern Saint Lucia.

The officials are advising the residents in affected communities to take necessary precautions and protect especially the elderly and children from the same.