Belize Police Officer arrested for stealing $320 in Casino Chips and Cash

Belize: A San Pedro Police Officer has been apprehended and charged with theft after a report by a bartender regarding the disappearance of casino chips and cash following his detention earlier this month.



According to the information, 28-year-old bartender Kevin Salazar from the San Pedrito area of San Pedro Town was detained on September 10 at the Palm Casino after a female officer found controlled drugs in his possession during a search. He was then taken to the San Pedro Police Station.



At the station, the suspect handed over his personal belongings for documentation which also included two green casino chips worth $50 each, 22 red casino chips costing $10 each, $15 cash, a cellphone, watch and a silver chain. He also signed the station diary to confirm the logging of these items.



On September 11, the male was charged with possession of controlled drugs, but after pleading guilty in San Pedro Magistrate Court, he was fined. But when he returned to the station to get his belongings, he found that the casino chips, worth $320, and the $15 cash were missing.



Not only this, but the station diarist informed Salazar that he had only signed for other items and not the money or the chips.



Without wasting any time, the arrested male took action and immediately filed a reported related to the missing items which led to an internal police investigation. After a proper review of video footage and Salazar's statement, the 28-year-old police officer Keir Roebin David Morey, who is a resident of Jewfish Street, San Pedro Town, was identified as a suspect.



The officer was officially charged with theft in connection to the missing casino chips and the cash and he will soon be appearing in the court in Belize.



The incident has shocked the citizens, with people taking to social media to condemn the officer for the wrongdoing.



"So you wonder why people don't trust police... every day something new, imagine if your fate was on the line...Do you think they will tell the truth or make what story they say true even a lie," wrote a user named Bennie Rucker, while another user said, "Shame and disgrace on the police department, and this is only incident that is reported, how about those that go unreported."