PM Terrance Drew evaluates ongoing rehabilitation at St Peters main road during site visit

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Wednesday, conducted a site visit to evaluate the ongoing rehabilitation works at the St Peters Main Road. He was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Konris Maynard and contractor of the road works project, Alexis Hazel.



This project is very critical for the locals of St Kitts and underscored the commitment of the government to enhance transportation networks in the fastest growing community of the Federation.



The St Peters Main Road is a significant entry point for residents and commuters and its links the fast expanding St Peters area to the capital Basseterre and other regions. The government prioritised its rehabilitation while recognising its significance in order to address the increasing traffic demands and to enhance safety and accessibility for all the users.



PM Drew expressed his satisfaction during the site visit and said that he was pleased with the advancements made on this infrastructure project in St Kitts and Nevis.



He added that the road leads to the fastest growing area in St Kitts and one of the largest apart from Basseterre in terms of population.



He also noted that if the issues on this road would not have been addressed then it would have affected the movement of people, eventually affecting their lives in several ways.



Meanwhile, Minister Maynard provided insights into the project and highlighted that at the beginning, the workers did all of the work that people do not see because the design of roads takes a huge amount of time.



He added that there is a lot of underground infrastructure involved and things that have to happen takes a lot of time to process before actually working on it.



Notably, Prime Minister Drew soon after joining his office announced the reconstruction of the project because he was appalled by the state of the St Peter’s main road. The road which was promised to be resurfaced by the previous government is finally taking a good shape because of the efforts of the incumbent government.





PM Drew along with his cabinet members visits the site on a regular basis to keep a check on the continuous work being done in order to deliver it to the citizens at the earliest possible.