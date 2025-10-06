Antigua woman attacked by pit bulls days before graduation

The woman, who had recently completed her Bachelor of Science in Accounting, was visiting home and preparing to graduate the following weekend.

Antigua and Barbuda: Just days before achieving a major milestone in her academic journey, 27-year-old Shabo Nedwell had found herself recovering from serious injuries after she was viciously attacked by four pit bulls at her family's residence.

According to reports Shabo was visiting home on Saturday afternoon, October 4 as she had recently completed her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and was preparing to walk the graduation stage the coming weekend.

But tragically while she was in the living room speaking to her uncle, four Pit bull dogs rushed out from the hallway and attacked her, biting her all over her body.

Reportedly neighbors rushed to her aid and intervened to pull the 27-year-old out of the house during the attack.

Shabo had reportedly sustained injuries on her legs, hands, and half of her lip but despite her injuries she managed to pick herself up and drive herself to the hospital where she got stitches on her leg and her lip.

According to her relatives, the pit bulls belong to Shabo’s aunt who had reportedly been warned several times on keeping the dogs inside her home as they liked to rush at people, but the aunt never responded with the action.

Reportedly after the attack on Shabo, the aunt removed the Pit bull from the property and hid them.

Shabo’s cousin stated that the recent graduate is now unable to attend her graduation ceremony that was set to happen over the weekend as she now cannot walk, can barely talk, and can barely eat and is traumatized by the dog attack on her at her family home

The family has called on authorities to locate and remove the dogs in order to prevent further attacks in the future.

The police are yet to respond to the call and launch an investigation into the incident. Furthermore, doctors have advised that she will need to come back and get reconstructive surgery once the stitches in her lip heal.