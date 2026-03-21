Outrage in Guyana as viral posts allege inappropriate teacher–student relationship with 15-year-old 

Guyana: Social media posts circulating in Guyana have raised serious concerns about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a young female teacher and a 15-year-old male student at Matthew’s Ridge Secondary School in Region 1 (Barima-Waini). The claims, which appear to have originated from locals on Facebook describe the teacher as being around 19 or 20 years old and the student as 15 at the time of the alleged interactions.

The posts include screenshots purportedly from social media platforms (such as Instagram) which shows affectionate messages like "Miss you myl" as well as images of the individuals in close proximity including personal and intimate pictures.

Commenters allege that the relationship took place while the student was enrolled at the school even if he reportedly later dropped out. One widely shared post explicitly labels the situation as "ANOTHER TEACHER AND STUDENT RELATIONSHIP" and states that, given Guyana's age of consent is 16 and such conduct would be unlawful.

Under Guyana's Sexual Offences Act, the age of consent is 16. Sexual activity with a person under 16 is generally criminalized with limited close-in-age exceptions that do not apply when the older individual is in a position of trust or authority such as a teacher over a student at their education institution. If substantiated, the allegations could involve serious offences, including potential exploitation or abuse of authority, regardless of the relatively small age difference.

The pictures going viral online have gained a lot of attention with several locals commenting on the absurd situation. “This is so disturbing! People keep saying they want Priya back but think about it for a second, how long has Sonia had this job, 6 months? All of these heartbreaking stories are a manifestation of years of systemic failure. I think the answer might be getting the current minister to build her mind get tough, find her a good School Warden who will have the latitude do the right thing by our children,” said one named Thel while another said, “Young teachers should teach younger children. Like from kindergarten to primary. Older teachers should be placed in high school. The times are changing and the system needs to change to accommodate. Youth want to explore.”