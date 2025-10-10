Venezuela: Viral video shows woman giving birth on hospital steps as staff shortages persist

A viral video reportedly shows a young woman giving birth at the bottom of a hospital staircase, aided by a relative, according to NTN24 Venezuela.

Venezuela: A startling incident took place in a Venezuelan hospital when a young woman was forced to give birth on the hospital's staircase, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges in the country's healthcare system, including staff shortages and overcrowded facilities.

According to NTN24 Venezuela, a video of the tragic incident is going viral, showing the young woman lying at the bottom of a hospital staircase while a relative sitting beside her helps her deliver her baby.

Later in the video, the woman who sat beside the mother is seen holding the newborn baby. Meanwhile, someone is recording the video of both women, and their voices can be heard in the video, commenting on how some people are less compassionate than others in handling situations like these, in their native language.

The viral video of the incident was recorded in Bolívar state, Venezuela, a region known for its wealth and prevalence of illegal mining and armed gangs.

This incident in Venezuela has sparked widespread emotions in a country where many doctors have left their jobs due to low salaries and poor hospital conditions, seeking better opportunities in prestigious hospitals abroad.

Following this incident, a new topic of debate has emerged as the Venezuelan community expresses outrage towards the government and the Health Minister. People are criticizing President Nicolás Maduro for previously claiming that "there is no hospital crisis in Venezuela" and boasting that "we have the best health system in the world."

The community also expressed anger towards the person recording the video, saying, "People find time to take pictures or videos, but no hands to lend a helping hand. Animals are more loyal and trustworthy than humans."