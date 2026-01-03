Jamaica: 4-year-old killed, two suspects dead after police-gunmen crossfire on New Year

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 1, 2026, when the police officer received a report of illegal gun shots, used for celebrating new year 2026.

Jamaica: A 4-year-old child, identified as Josh, lost his life after being fatally shot during the crossfire between the armed individuals and officers of Jamaica Constabulary force (JCF), on January 1, 2026, at Brown’s Lane area of Granville, St James. Officers also disclosed that two suspects were killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the incident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 1, 2026, when the police officer received a report of illegal gun shots, used for celebrating new year 2026.

Upon reaching the area, a joint police–military team found that the group of unknown individuals were gathered in a community while having the possession of illegal firearms with the intention of firing gun salutes.

As soon as the armed men noticed the forces, they started firing on them and towards their vehicles prompting them to return fire, following which the situation worsened and led to the heavy cross fire.

After a short while, when the situation got under control officers noticed that the two armed individuals were shot during the fight. Officers also discovered that a four-year-old child and a 68-year-old woman also sustained gunshot wounds during the crossfires.

Reacting to which officers immediately transported all the victims to the nearest hospital for treatment, however the two suspects pronounced dead on arrival while the other two victims were shifted to the emergency room for treatment.

But hours later while the child was still racing for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, while the 68-year-old woman was still receiving treatment.

On January 1, 2026, JCF held a press conference in which they disclosed the incident to the public while explaining that “On the night of January 1, officers received a tip of illegal firearms and gunshot in Brown’s Lane area of Granville, St James.”

Unfortunately during the crossfire, four individuals were shot, as two were the suspects and two were the community members identified as a four-year-old Romaine Boman, and 68-year-old woman.

Officers also stated that a high-powered rifle (reportedly an AK-47) was recovered from the scene.

JCF in a statement also extended their heartfelt apologies and sincere condolences to the aggrieved family of the child while expressing a deep grief and regret at the loss of young life.

At the end officers also stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing, including probes by the relevant oversight bodies, and that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being thoroughly examined.