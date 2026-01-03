2026-01-03 09:52:56
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: 4-year-old killed, two suspects dead after police-gunmen crossfire on New Year

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 1, 2026, when the police officer received a report of illegal gun shots, used for celebrating new year 2026.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A 4-year-old child, identified as Josh, lost his life after being fatally shot during the crossfire between the armed individuals and officers of Jamaica Constabulary force (JCF), on January 1, 2026, at Brown’s Lane area of Granville, St James. Officers also disclosed that two suspects were killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the incident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 1, 2026, when the police officer received a report of illegal gun shots, used for celebrating new year 2026.

Upon reaching the area, a joint police–military team found that the group of unknown individuals were gathered in a community while having the possession of illegal firearms with the intention of firing gun salutes.

As soon as the armed men noticed the forces, they started firing on them and towards their vehicles prompting them to return fire, following which the situation worsened and led to the heavy cross fire.

After a short while, when the situation got under control officers noticed that the two armed individuals were shot during the fight. Officers also discovered that a four-year-old child and a 68-year-old woman also sustained gunshot wounds during the crossfires.

Reacting to which officers immediately transported all the victims to the nearest hospital for treatment, however the two suspects pronounced dead on arrival while the other two victims were shifted to the emergency room for treatment.

But hours later while the child was still racing for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, while the 68-year-old woman was still receiving treatment.

On January 1, 2026, JCF held a press conference in which they disclosed the incident to the public while explaining that “On the night of January 1, officers received a tip of illegal firearms and gunshot in Brown’s Lane area of Granville, St James.”

Unfortunately during the crossfire, four individuals were shot, as two were the suspects and two were the community members identified as a four-year-old Romaine Boman, and 68-year-old woman.

Officers also stated that a high-powered rifle (reportedly an AK-47) was recovered from the scene.

JCF in a statement also extended their heartfelt apologies and sincere condolences to the aggrieved family of the child while expressing a deep grief and regret at the loss of young life.

At the end officers also stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing,  including probes by the relevant oversight bodies, and that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being thoroughly examined.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Citizenship by Investment: A Lifeline for St Kitts and Nevis says Les Kha...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Ian Queeley
Uncategorised

On his last day as Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley pens letter to th...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Shark attack on a student in St Kitts and Nevis
Uncategorised

Shark Attack in St Kitts and Nevis, Ross University student to lose her l...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Uncategorised

Dominica to spend over $23 million in 2021 on education: Minister of Educ...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Trinidadian Rap sensation Nicki Minaj PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidadian Nicki Minaj to perform at biggest Orange Warsaw Festival in P...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Guyana

Violence erupts at CPL match in Guyana, leaving 1 critical: 4 suspects in...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Trinidad and Tobago

Dramatic Moment: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar trips on stage, blames uneven...

2026-01-03 08:30:15

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Two arrested in Palo Seco for possession of house-breaking tool...

2026-01-03 08:30:15