Trinidad: Two arrested in Palo Seco for possession of house-breaking tools

Two officers on patrol in Palo Seco noticed two men acting suspiciously near James Trace at 9:15 p.m., leading to their arrest with house-breaking tools.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Palo Seco police detained two men on Tuesday night, October 21 who are believed to have carried out a house-breaking late at night. According to the police, the men had a grinder, hatchet, pig foot and cutting discs on them at the time of their arrest.

According to the report, two officers PC Jackson and PC Rattan, both of the Municipal Police Operations Support Unit were on patrol along Beach Road, Palo Seco when they observed two men walking quickly and behaving suspiciously in the vicinity of James Trace around 9:15 p.m.

They also said that the two suspects appeared too nervous and their behavior was peculiar after the officers asked them to stop for questioning. When the police inquired why they were on site at that late hour, they replied saying, “they are returning home from fishing.”

Police said that at the time of the first suspect’s arrest, who has been identified as Joel Charles, age 36 from Fraser Street in Guapo, he was found to be in possession of a dark colored duffel bag which included a pig foot, a portable grinder with battery and charger, a flashlight, a headlamp, and a utility knife.

The second suspect, Joel Cross from Lot 10 Village, Guapo, age 29, was reported to be in possession of a backpack which contained a hatchet, another pig foot, and a pack of total cutting discs. Both men were taken to the Santa Flora Police Station after a thorough search on the spot and were later charged with the offense of possession of house- breaking implements at night.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, under the supervision of PC Jackson. An investigation is underway to determine whether they have committed other offences in the area. Officials have cautioned people to be on the alert, and to lock their doors and gates at night.