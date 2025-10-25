Guyana businessman arrested with 13.79 kilograms of cocaine at home

During an operation at his residence, officers recovered several parcels containing a whitish powdery substance, which was later confirmed to be cocaine, weighing a total of 13.79 kilograms.

Guyana: A businessman from Adventure Village on the Essequibo Coast was arrested on Thursday, 23 October, after authorities found approximately 13.79 kilograms (around 30 pounds) of cocaine at his home.

According to police reports, on Thursday the officers from Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), received a report that a businessman, Kennard Smith, had a large amount of cocaine at his home and acting upon the information the officers conducted an operation.

During an operation at his residence located at Lot 13 Adventure Village, Essequibo Coast the officers started targeting all the rooms and recovered several parcels containing a whitish powdery substance.

The officers suspected that the powdery substance must be cocaine and after that they immediately arrested the businessman on the spot and along with him they seized the packages suspected to be narcotics.

Authorities further claimed that they took Smith to the headquarters of CANU where they interrogated him and with that they also sent the packages to the forensic bureau to test the items.

Further the authorities stated that the reports of the test came positive as they stated that the substance in the packages is cocaine and it weighed a total of 13.790 kilograms.

Along with this the officers stated that “this arrest underscores the continuous efforts by authorities to address drug trafficking within the region.” Additionally they also stated that this incident highlights the proactive measures taken by us ‘law enforcement agencies’ to combat crimes and drug trafficking.

“The businessman is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway regarding the significant find” authorities stated.