Thursday, 26th December 2024
Dominica Floods: Road blockages cleared soon after PM Skerrit’s visit

Dominica: The roads and ravines were cleared soon after Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit toured the rain impacted areas across Dominica.

The heavy rainfall, which continued until Saturday caused major damages, resulting in flood like situation in certain areas. 

Skerrit, along with Minister Denise Charles assessed the damages while announcing swift recovery measures on Tuesday 

Soon after Prime Minister’s visit, the clearance of the roads and ravines in several constituencies including Pointe Michel, Champagne Area and Scotts Head commenced.  

Tourism Minister Denise Charles expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister and said that the people are also very pleased with his prompt visit.  

She said, “After the heavy rain on Saturday, we are very pleased with the prompt visit of the Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.” She further said that she is very grateful to the councillors, volunteers and particularly Donaldson, Tyrone, Ismael, Jean-Claude, Doubout, and all others who came to assist on Saturday.

Minister Charles said that the government plans to mitigate the effects of future climatic disasters. As part of this the Siboule ravine will also be dredged, and the back road will be rehabilitated to serve as an alternative route during such disasters.  

“We shall dredge the Siboule ravine, and rehabilitate the back road to use as an alternative, during climatic disasters, as well as other interventions planned for 2025,” Denise Charles – Minister of Tourism. 

The rainfall continued over the weekend on Saturday, and Denise Charles continued her tour along with several volunteers. 

She highlighted that there were a lot of stones and debris in the area, and it became really difficult for anyone to commute. 

Talking about the swift action taken by the Prime Minister, Charles said that as everyone prepared to celebrate the joy of Christmas, the leadership of the Prime Minister and the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people shines brightly. 

Monica Walker

