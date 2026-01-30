Bahamas sees record tourism growth in 2025, welcoming 12.5 million visitors

In 2025, The Bahamas experienced a tourism boom, with 12.5 million visitors, including over 1.1 million to Grand Bahama, driven by stronger cruise line partnerships and increased international arrivals.

Bahamas: The island nation recorded a great boost in tourism in 2025 for the third consecutive year, as it welcomed 12.5 million visitors. These figures were shared by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper at the Parliament on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The number of sea arrivals surpassed 10.6 million in 2025, highlighting a 14% increase as compared to 2024, while also doubling the pre-pandemic level of 2019 by over 72%. “In 2025, The Bahamas welcomed an unprecedented 12.5 million visitors, the highest total arrivals ever recorded,” added Cooper.

Grand Bahama welcomed over 1.1 million visitor arrivals for the first time in the last twenty-two (22) years, marking it the island’s fastest-growing tourism destination with the strongest recovery in the country. According to Cooper, the sharp rise was driven by increased cruise line relationships.

The Minister of Tourism further stated that the continuous growth in tourism, reflects the sector as a leading economic engine of the Bahamas. It directly impacts employment, income, and business activities across the island. “Cruise is a volume engine, stopover is a value engine, and both matter,” he said.

Cooper said that the growth in the tourism sector also leads to an increase in jobs and stable salaries for the workers. Businesses, including tour guides, taxi operators, restaurants. marinas active, straw vendors, hotels and Airbnb's, are also benefitting from these arrivals.

The deputy prime minister said that the performance of Bahamas in growing its economy by tourism sector shows the need for investment and increased access to the international market. “When we invest in products, when we have access and partnerships, visitors do not only come to Nassau, but they also travel across the islands of The Bahamas,” Cooper added.

Increase in Air Arrivals

As per the Tourism Minister, the visitor arrivals from international destinations were nearly 1.7 million in 2025, just 1.6% lower as compared to the recorded numbers in 2024 (1.821 million). Cooper said that the numbers increased by the end of 2025, with major focus on climate change, global aviation challenges, and geopolitical issues.

Abaco also welcomed around 520,000 visitors in 2025, showing a 5.2% increase than 2024. This positioned it as the second fastest growing destination of the Bahamas. Canada also proved to be a great spot for stopover development.

“By December year-end 2025, stopover arrivals from Canada outperformed 2024 and surpassed 2019 with the launch of flights by Porter Airlines and increased airlift by WestJet and Air Canada,” Cooper said.