Breeze Airways launches first non-stop Tampa–Nassau flights in over 20 years

Bahamas: Breeze Airways, a US-based airline, has officially introduced non-stop air services between Tampa (Florida) and Nassau (Bahamas), which will start operating from June 11, 2026. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) shared this announcement via a press release.

The non-stop flight service will operate twice in a week from Tampa International Airport, Florida to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. It will offer travelers more affordable and convenient options to travel to the island, whether to explore its beautiful landmarks, explore its culture, try adventurous activities, or to just relax.

This new service is expected to improve Bahamas connectivity across the region and expand access into one of the United States’ major aviation markets. It will also boost tourism to the island during peak summer season, attracting more visitors which will also benefit local businesses.

It is also the first non-stop service from Tampa to the Bahamas in more than two (2) decades and is also the first international flight to operate from Tampa International Airport in partnership with Breeze Airways.

The CEO of TPA, Michael Stephens, shared his excitement in adding Bahamas to their non-stop route. “Tampa International Airport is thrilled to add this popular Caribbean destination to our nonstop route map with our wonderful Breeze Airways partners, who have been rapidly growing their footprint at TPA since their first-ever flight launched here in 2021,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Chester Cooper, said that the expanded non-stop services is one of the key pillars of the tourism growth strategy. This new route with Breeze Airways is expected to improve access to Nassau while providing a number of new opportunities for visitation, investment, and economic activity.

Minister Cooper also stated that growth of partnerships from major US cities ensures that Bahamas remains as a competitive advantage, while staying connected and ready for continued growth.

Breeze Airways is known for offering direct flights to underserved routes, while its new Airbus A220 aircraft provides flexible pricing options and a premium travel experience. The Tampa to the Bahamas route is a part of the airline’s summer expansion in the United States and the Caribbean.