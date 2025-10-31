World’s largest floating book fair ‘Logos Hope’ docks in St Kitts, open to locals till Nov 4 

St Kitts and Nevis: The world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, arrived at Port Zante on Thursday and brought with it a treasure trove of knowledge, inspiration as well as cultural exchange for the residents of St Kitts and Nevis.

The arrival of the massive vessel was marked by an official ceremony which took place onboard on Thursday morning. The ceremony was attended by Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd who was joined by the captain of Logos Hope as well as Director as they officially cut the ribbon to open the book fair to the general public.

Governor General Liburd extended a warm welcome to the residents and visitors to take advantage of this once in a lifetime moment of experiencing Logos Hope. She described the opportunity as an educational as well as cultural voyage which celebrates the joy of discovery and reading.

She further encouraged everyone, especially the students and young people to visit and experience the unique environment aboard Logos Hope. Marcella Liburd called it an inspiring space where learning meets adventure.

Notably, the book fair will remain open to everyone until November 4, 2025 every day from 11 am and is anticipated to attract hundreds of visitors daily, including groups from schools and families who are eager to explore the vast collection of affordable books across a wide range of genres including science, history, literature and faith based works available on the ship.

The development was also confirmed by the Logos Hope officials who took to Facebook and note, “It’s almost October 30th which means the Logos Hope is arriving in Saint Kitts! Come visit us at Port Zante in Basseterre you are more than welcome! Check out our event calendar and see what’s happening. We’ll be here until November 4th.”

The Malta-registered vessel Logos Hope is operated by a non-profit organisation and crewed by more than 350 volunteers from across 65 nations. Since starting its global journey back in 1970, the cruise has visited over 150 ports in more than 83 nations and welcomed an astounding 50 million visitors globally.