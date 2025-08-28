Dramatic Moment: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar trips on stage, blames uneven plywood

The incident left citizens of Trinidad and Tobago concerned, but Prime Minister Kamla reassured the public, explaining that she tripped due to an uneven plyboard.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's accidental trip at a cricket match has drawn widespread attention from Trinidad and Tobago's citizens. The incident occurred during her arrival at the closing ceremony of the JAVA Community Cricket Programme at Wilson Road Recreation Grounds in Penal on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The incident left the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago worried, but the Prime Minister Kamla reassured the public that she tripped due to an uneven plyboard.

Prime Minister Kamla appeared uninjured from the minor trip, addressing reporters shortly after the incident and reassuring them, 'Not every fall is to be ashamed of, because when we fall, we get up again and fight.'

She further assured that she is fine and in good spirits and the tripping was simply an accident on her part due to the uneven plywood.

Following Prime Minister Kamla’s fall, Pennelope Beckles, opposition leader of People’s National Movement (PNM) took to her Facebook page to extend her well wishes to Prime Minister Kamla writing on her official Facebook page.

She noted with grave concern that the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, MP, suffered a fall at the JAVA Community Cricket Programme Closing Ceremony in Penal earlier today.

Although she is heartened by the news that the Prime Minister was able to stay throughout the duration of the event, even delivering her feature address as was planned.

Penelope expressed that she wishes nothing but to extend her best wishes to Kamla Persad-Bissessar during this time and prays that she endures no discomfort or delayed impairment.

She concluded her post by signing her name at the bottom as the MP and Leader of Opposition as well as the date which she published the post which is August 27, 2025.

Well wishes and concerns from citizens have poured in with some taking to Facebook to express their understanding of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with one user writing, “The Hon.Prime Minister is not a robot, humans can trip and fall, they can get sick and lots more, most importantly she is okay.”

While another concerned citizen wrote, “Accidents happen all the time my Lady, please be careful as you go. Happy that you are ok, stay safe.”