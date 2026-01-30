Barbados on alert as Flash Flood Watch issued following overnight heavy rainfall 

This is why the department issued a Flash Flood Watch at 3 a.m., with potential impacts including soil erosion on bare or scarred land surfaces, as well as water accumulation on roads and fields.

Barbados: A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados after continuous shower activity hit the island from 1 am onwards today (January 30, 2026). According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, the heavy rain occurred across the island, and this activity is predicted to continue over the next few hours.

This is why the department said that they have issued a Flash Flood Watch since 3 am with possible impacts being soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces as well as water settlements on roads and fields.

Apart from this, there might be an increase in water levels of existing water bodies, excess along with overflowing of storm drains and water canals on to properties and roads.

While sharing the information through Facebook, the Meteorological Services encouraged the public to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites as well as their respective social media pages along with other local channels for further updates on the weather activity.

As of now, the BMS said that surface to low-level instability supported by adequate low-level moisture has already produced moderate to heavy rain showers across the island nation tonight. There is up to two inches of rainfall in some areas while a further one to two inches of rain is possible throughout the morning.

Notably, a flash flood watch issues when the conditions are favourable for slow flooding which is usually than two hours and flood watches could be issued up to 48 hours in advance and it does not always mean that flooding will occur, but it might be possible.

The flash flood watch was issued at 3 am today and will be updated at 8 am or sooner if the conditions become better. Not only this, but the department also said that the next week will bring rain showers and thunderstorms with possibility of heavy wind activity.