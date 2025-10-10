2025-10-10 08:52:10
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua and Barbuda under flash flood alert as TS Jerry brings heavy rain across Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands this morning. Little change in strength is expected later today

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: A flash flood is in effect for Antigua as heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Jerry continues across parts of the northern leeward islands. Meanwhile, the tropical storm warning continues for Barbuda.

In the recent update, forecaster Wayne Abraham said that Jerry is about 65 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and it has winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 16 mph.

The expected impacts of the same according to him could be heavy rain with Barbuda getting 4 to 6 inches while the Leeward and Virgin Islands could get 2 to 4 inches, which could cause flash floods. Puerto Rico might get 2 to 4 inches, with some areas getting up to 6 inches.

As of now, dangerous surf as well as rip currents are affecting the Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. These conditions will spread to other areas of the Greater Antilles.

The island of Tobago is currently being influenced with tropical storm Jerry. Jerry’s core is far out of Tobago but weather activity influence by the storm’s passage has brought some showers and for the third day, waterspouts.

Warnings Across Leeward Islands 

Tropical Storm Warning: Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin, Sint Maarten, St. Barthelemy, and Guadeloupe. This means tropical storm conditions are expected soon.

Tropical Storm Watch: Saba, St. Kitts, Montserrat, Nevis, and St. Eustatius. This means tropical storm conditions are possible soon.

Flash Flood: Antigua

The meteorologists are urging the residents in the warning area to prepare for tropical storm conditions and noted that if they are in the watch area, to stay prepared in case conditions worsen.

“Everyone in the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands should continuously monitor Jerry's progress. Be aware of dangerous surf and rip currents,” they added.

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands this morning. Little change in strength is expected later today, however slow strengthening is possible over the weekend.

Author Profile

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Trinidad hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Uncategorised

Grenada on alert over spread of 'red eye' outbreak

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Uncategorised

Digital voucher system inaugurated by Wipay for Grenada

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Drone shot of a housing unit in Dominica
Uncategorised

MMCE continue to build resilience in Dominica as housing units in ten loc...

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Antigua and Barbuda to host much anticipated 2nd Food Forum on May 7
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda to host much anticipated 2nd Food Forum on May 7

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Saint Lucia: Dr. Hilaire vows smoother journeys for Belle Vue residents with major road upgrades (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia: Dr. Hilaire vows smoother journeys for Belle Vue residents w...

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Jeremiah Louis becomes 2nd Kittitian to be selected in West Indies Test Cricket team (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Jeremiah Louis becomes 2nd Kittitian to be selected in West Indies Test C...

2025-10-10 07:33:40

Guyana

Guyana: Senior doctor terminated, two suspended over negligence in stillb...

2025-10-10 07:33:40