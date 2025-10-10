Antigua and Barbuda under flash flood alert as TS Jerry brings heavy rain across Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands this morning. Little change in strength is expected later today

Antigua and Barbuda: A flash flood is in effect for Antigua as heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Jerry continues across parts of the northern leeward islands. Meanwhile, the tropical storm warning continues for Barbuda.

In the recent update, forecaster Wayne Abraham said that Jerry is about 65 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and it has winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 16 mph.

The expected impacts of the same according to him could be heavy rain with Barbuda getting 4 to 6 inches while the Leeward and Virgin Islands could get 2 to 4 inches, which could cause flash floods. Puerto Rico might get 2 to 4 inches, with some areas getting up to 6 inches.

As of now, dangerous surf as well as rip currents are affecting the Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. These conditions will spread to other areas of the Greater Antilles.

The island of Tobago is currently being influenced with tropical storm Jerry. Jerry’s core is far out of Tobago but weather activity influence by the storm’s passage has brought some showers and for the third day, waterspouts.

Warnings Across Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Warning: Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin, Sint Maarten, St. Barthelemy, and Guadeloupe. This means tropical storm conditions are expected soon.

Tropical Storm Watch: Saba, St. Kitts, Montserrat, Nevis, and St. Eustatius. This means tropical storm conditions are possible soon.

Flash Flood: Antigua

#TropicalStormJerry Advisory 12

Winds: 60mph

SSHWS: TS

MSLP: 1007mb

Heavy rainfall from #Jerry continues across portions of the Northern Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect... pic.twitter.com/BNLD91q7tw — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) October 10, 2025

The meteorologists are urging the residents in the warning area to prepare for tropical storm conditions and noted that if they are in the watch area, to stay prepared in case conditions worsen.

“Everyone in the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands should continuously monitor Jerry's progress. Be aware of dangerous surf and rip currents,” they added.

