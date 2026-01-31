Jamaican mother left permanently blind after attack by stranger she helped at work 

Jamaica: A mother of one in Jamaica suffered an acid attack while she was heading back home from work. According to her, a man approached her and asked specifically her if she could get something for him from the minimart and later that day, he allegedly assaulted and attacked her.

The incident has left the victim permanently blind and within a few hours, her life changed forever.

Following this shocking incident, the woman shared her story while asking for help from everyone in raising his only child Amari who is just two years old.

She explained that she was at work one day and this gentleman came to her and asked her to get something for him from the mini mart however the victim said that she was dealing with so many customers at the time so she could not attend to him at the same time and asked him if he could ask someone else.

The woman explained that the man said no and wanted only her to assist him. He then handed her five hundred dollars and also asked her to purchase a single item from the mini mart which was one pack of ‘Reglaze’. The victim then went inside and made the purchase before coming out and handing it over to the man.

This small act of kindness soon turned into a nightmare as the same man attacked her while she was going home in the evening with some chemical, leaving her with permanent scars on her face and she also lost her sight forever.

The woman is now unable to work, and she has turned to public to assist her with some help. “Guys, if there's anyone out there would like to help me, please contact me on WhatsApp 1-876-787-7188. Thank you,” she said.

The incident has left the community in shock with several locals taking to Facebook to express their sadness. “It doesn't matter what this lady has done, he should never put her in this condition knowing she has a child to take care of, this is horrific and she needs our support, let's come together to help her and her child during this difficult time. Jesus Christ, my heart,” said a user named Moesha Becher while another said, “O my God why some people are so wicked. My prayers are with you and your child.”