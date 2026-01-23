Jamaica: Couple found dead in Harbour View in suspected murder-suicide  

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with police confirming it occurred in Harbour View, East Kingston.

Jamaica: A terrifying case of murder-suicide has surfaced in Jamaica where a couple was found dead lying in a pool of blood in their yard around 10:30 am on Monday. The deceased have been identified as 53-year-old Morvine Thompson Palmer and her husband, 49-year-old Peat Palmer.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with the police confirming that the incident took place in Dorado Drive in Harbour View, East Kingston.

Police reports further claim that Palmer was found clutching electrical wire while his wife was bleeding from the neck and the officers rushed both of them to the hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

It is said that on Sunday afternoon, residents reportedly heard the two arguing, and their relatives alerted the police on Monday morning after several attempts to contact them proved futile.

One of their known Christopher Blair is claiming that according to Mr Palmer, his 53-year-old wife Morvine went outside their union and their relationship and got involved with a younger guy and in order to take revenge, he also went and got involved with a woman of his age group.

“But he was not so discreet with his promiscuity, because he wanted his wife to have a clue that he knew about her sneak-arounds. And when his wife, Mrs. Palmer Thomson, finally found out, she decided that she wanted him out of the house as in his house, the house that he worked tirelessly and so hard to build not knowing that he, the husband, knew she was cheating all this time.

So that is when the animosity began. That is when they started to live like puss and dog, because she wanted to run him out of his own house to move in a younger male partner what we would call a young bwoy.”

The officials said that they are conducting investigations into the incident and are treating it as a murder-suicide. On the afternoon of Tuesday, as residents looked on while police officials removed yellow tape from the area, one of the female residents expressed her sorrow over the tragic and horrific incident.

The resident of the area, who identified herself as a friend of Thompson Palmer, said that the couple had been in the process of their divorce with significant disputes related to who would be retaining the ownership of the house in which they were living.

The couple, according to the friends, had been married for over 20 years and had lived in that residence for over a decade now and they had four sons together.

Notably, Palmer worked as a paralegal and was a justice of the peace and she also served her community as a deacon in the Greater Grace Apostolic Temple in Harbour View and was always encouraging others to join the church.

Following this discovery, Senior Superintendent Dahlia Garrick is urging individuals facing domestic challenges to seek professional help and use established support systems and stressed that early intervention can prevent violence.