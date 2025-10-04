Gang violence erupts in Belize city, police corporal injured in bold attack

Belize: A recent shooting incident on Wednesday evening, at Police Street in Belize City, has left the residents of the areas shocked as they are questioning the police's ability to maintain control over the streets. It is being said that this incident was a gang related attack and it left a police corporal injured.

According to the Belize Police Department, a hail of bullets from a high-powered assault rifle shattered the calm of the neighborhood, while injuring one of the police corporals, Elvis Guzman in the hand. It also said that this incident has sparked fears of escalating gang violence.

The police reports noted that when officers attempted to counter the gang's attack, a patrol truck came under heavy fire. The police stated that the targeted gang, a well-known group in the area, unfortunately escaped the scene without harm.

Authorities further said that this incident in a brazen daylight left the residents of the area terrified and shaken. And along with this, they also mentioned the security cameras that captured this tragic and terrifying incident.

Additionally, the officials also stated the gunfire, recorded by a nearby security camera, revealed a chilling scene of a city where automatic weapons blaze openly, even in the presence of law enforcement.

Further, the authorities revealed that the police official who got injured during the attack was treated at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and later got discharged.

Following the incident, the acting Commissioner of Police, Bart Jones, has promised the entire nation that the police authorities will crack down on gang-related violence, while outlining the measures to address the crisis, including targeted intelligence-led operations and collaboration with the Leadership Intervention Unit.

“The police department is working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the recent shootings,” the acting Commissioner stated.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security situation in Belize City, as many of the residents feel that the police are struggling to maintain control. One of the residents also said that “These recent violent incidents, including a drive-by shooting in Pinks Alley that left one person dead and three injured shows that now police are not able to protect us anymore.”

The public and the residents are also calling for increased security measures by the police personnel to protect the public citing the increased violent gang crimes in the nation.