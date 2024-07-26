Friday, 9th August 2024
Mosquito Breeding threat looming over St Vincent, prevention measures outlined

Reynold Lynch, Field Assistant at the Vector Control Unit has called on the public to pay close attention to their water tanks as these receptacles can become a breeding site for mosquitoes.

Friday, 26th July 2024

St. Vincent & Grenadines: The vector unit of St. Vincent & Grenadines’ vector unit has urged the public to secure water tanks against Mosquito Breeding. 

As Mosquito borne diseases are rising, Lynch mentioned that the residents rely heavily on either plastic water tanks or those which are made from concrete to store water. Such tanks possess an overflow hole which should be meshed for the prevention of mosquitoes from entering or leaving the tank.

It is well known that prevention is better than cure. And, considering this, the Field Assistant has mentioned that the cover of the tank should be secured with the pin. Or, in case, the tank is being used for water harvesting, one should ensure that the harvesting system employed does not allow for mosquitoes to enter the tank.

As well, he presented one of the suggestions to prevent mosquito breeding. He added that water which is not used as potable water, the aquarium fish can be added to the tank to prevent the mosquitoes breeding.

Post Beryl, there has been a significant surge in mosquito breeding due to which mosquito borne diseases are on surge in the Caribbean. In Trinidad and Tobago, even five dengue death cases have been reported and the cases have even crossed 400 in the count.

Associated with this, the health ministry has extended an alert about standing water. There are several of the diseases that are transmitted by insects; dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever, West Nile Virus, and hairy-moth infestation. 

These even cause allergic skin reactions and respiratory ailments. The community has been flooded and the concerns have been raised of the outbreak of the disease.

Sasha Baptiste

