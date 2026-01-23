Guyana: Grade nine student assaults senior teacher at Charity Secondary School

Police reports indicate that the incident occurred on January 22, around 9:30 a.m., when senior teacher attempted to stop a student and correct his classroom misconduct.

Guyana: A senior female teacher at Charity Secondary School in Region Two, Guyana, was brutally assaulted by the male student of Grade nine, after calling out him for his misconduct on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

According to police reports, the incident took place on January 22, around 9:30 a.m., when the senior teacher, identified as Ms. Alicia Moore, tried to stop the student and corrected him for his misconduct in the classroom.

Following which the male student became angry and aggressively attacked the victim Ms. Moore, injuring her by biting on her face and arms which resulted in severe bruises, prompting others to stop the male student from attacking her.

After that the teacher was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention where she was initially treated but later returned to school and met with education officials and union representatives to report the incident.

Responding to this, the representatives from the Department of Education, including senior officers, along with union officials and regional education authorities, called the student’s parents and police officials to address the matter.

And as a punishment, the school authorities suspected the student from the school for assaulting a teacher, while the officers launched an investigation into the matter, indicating that the student may be transferred to another institution.

As a response to this incident, all the teachers at Charity Secondary School in Region Two, temporarily withdrew from their duties in a protest against the growing violence, indiscipline by the students and growing safety concerns in the school premises.

The school officials also acknowledge the incident while stating that "these incidents are a behavioral pattern or challenges we schools are facing nowadays where students started bullying their teacher or other students in the school premises and do inappropriate things in the institutions.”

Also the president of GTU, Coretta McDonald, has condemned the attack and called for immediate and decisive action from the Ministry of Education.