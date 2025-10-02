2025-10-02 20:57:24
Facebook Instagram X Mail

South Africa: Julius Malema faces up to 15 years in prison for 2018 shooting at EFF Rally

The incident occurred during the EFF's fifth anniversary celebration in the Eastern Cape, where party leader Julius Malema fired 14 to 15 live rounds into the air in front of a crowd of 20,000 supporters.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

South Africa: The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has been convicted for unlawfully discharging a firearm during a political rally in 2018. South Africa's fourth-largest opposition party’s leader’s conviction carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years, with sentencing scheduled for January 2026.

The incident took place at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebration in the Eastern Cape, where Malema, the leader of the opposition party, fired between 14 and 15 live rounds into the air before a crowd of 20,000 supporters.

The video of the incident showed that Malema himself fired the rounds. Magistrate Twanet Olivier stated that the case went through years of delays, legal challenges, and disputes before the court ultimately delivered its ruling, finding him guilty as charged.

Furthermore, Malema, leader of South Africa's fourth-largest opposition party, denied all the allegations as he stated that the firearm he carried in 2018 during the rally was not real, but the magistrate Olivier denied his defence, and sentenced him for the charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm in a public space.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier also delivered a separate verdict in which she stated that Adriaan Snyman, the former bodyguard of the leader Malema, was found not guilty.

Malema's involvement in controversies

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Malema had been involved in the previous controversies also as he is known for his fiery speeches and demands for the expropriation of white-owned land. He also has frequently been at odds with the lobby group AfriForum, which filed the original complaint after the video gained widespread attention.

Case postponed until January 2026

Further the case has been postponed until January 2026 for a pre-sentencing hearing, where Malema could potentially face a prison sentence of up to 15 years. While Malema has vowed to challenge the judgment of the court, potentially taking it to the Constitutional Court.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

©REUTERS
Uncategorised

ALBA nations express 'solidarity' with Venezuela

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Uncategorised

New Gun City store plan in Christchurch sparks anger among residents

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson
Uncategorised

Boris Johnson faces trial over Brexit campaign comments

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Uncategorised

People vote in large numbers first time in shadow of COVID-19 in India

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Member of Parliament for St. Augustine Khadijah Ameen
Uncategorised

MP Ameen refuses allegations of promoting a protest at Caroni Roundabout 

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday
Uncategorised

People continue to demand justice for 20-year-old Wright

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Cruise Season 2023-24: Tobago welcomes over 100,000 passengers, marks 110% surge in arrivals (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Tobago welcomes over 100,000 cruise passengers this season, marks 110% su...

2025-10-02 17:11:13

Saint Kitts and Nevis

West Indies, Bangladesh women team arrive in St Kitts ahead of Bilateral...

2025-10-02 17:11:13