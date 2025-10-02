South Africa: Julius Malema faces up to 15 years in prison for 2018 shooting at EFF Rally

The incident occurred during the EFF's fifth anniversary celebration in the Eastern Cape, where party leader Julius Malema fired 14 to 15 live rounds into the air in front of a crowd of 20,000 supporters.

South Africa: The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has been convicted for unlawfully discharging a firearm during a political rally in 2018. South Africa's fourth-largest opposition party’s leader’s conviction carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years, with sentencing scheduled for January 2026.

The incident took place at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebration in the Eastern Cape, where Malema, the leader of the opposition party, fired between 14 and 15 live rounds into the air before a crowd of 20,000 supporters.

The video of the incident showed that Malema himself fired the rounds. Magistrate Twanet Olivier stated that the case went through years of delays, legal challenges, and disputes before the court ultimately delivered its ruling, finding him guilty as charged.

[VISUALS] Wenzeni uMalema?—what did Julius Malema do?🤔



Moshabi, I know this outcome is painful, but this one case doesn’t define your strength & worth. You’re still standing, & that’s powerful.



Every loss plants the seeds for a stronger comeback, don’t lose faith in yourself♥️ pic.twitter.com/Nb40T2RkNH — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) October 1, 2025

Furthermore, Malema, leader of South Africa's fourth-largest opposition party, denied all the allegations as he stated that the firearm he carried in 2018 during the rally was not real, but the magistrate Olivier denied his defence, and sentenced him for the charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm in a public space.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier also delivered a separate verdict in which she stated that Adriaan Snyman, the former bodyguard of the leader Malema, was found not guilty.

Malema's involvement in controversies

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Malema had been involved in the previous controversies also as he is known for his fiery speeches and demands for the expropriation of white-owned land. He also has frequently been at odds with the lobby group AfriForum, which filed the original complaint after the video gained widespread attention.

Case postponed until January 2026

Further the case has been postponed until January 2026 for a pre-sentencing hearing, where Malema could potentially face a prison sentence of up to 15 years. While Malema has vowed to challenge the judgment of the court, potentially taking it to the Constitutional Court.