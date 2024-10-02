Caribbean Airlines expands network with new flights to Martinique, Guadeloupe

Caribbean Airlines is all set to launch new flights to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe in keeping with its growth strategy and commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region.



According to the information from the air carrier, services to Martinique will begin on December 3 followed by Guadeloupe 7 with the flights operating four times a week to both destinations.



With these new routes, it is being said that Caribbean Airlines will have successfully increased connectivity between the Spanish, French, Dutch and English Caribbean by early December.



The airline had already launched flights to Puerto Rico for this year and will also be beginning services to Tortola, British Virgin Islands on October 14.



With the addition of Martinique and Guadeloupe, the air carrier can now truly ‘Welcome Home’ the entire region to itself while offering a more reliable, seamless travel experience for business as well as leisure travellers alike.



The CEO of the airline, Garvin Medera expressed his enthusiasm over the development and said that for the first time in years, journeys that would traditionally take several hours are now reduced to just 90 minutes. He added that this will give travellers back their most valuable resource that is time.



Meanwhile, the President of the Martinique Tourism Authority, Benedicte di Geronimo welcomed the news with huge excitement saying that his team is pleased that Caribbean Airlines is expanding its services to the island nation.



He added that this initiative which is led by a company known for its excellence will not only boost the tourism sector but also contribute to building stronger cultural as well as economic ties between the southern islands as well as Martinique.



Caribbean Airlines also announced that the ticket sales for Martinique and Guadeloupe began on October 1 and customers can book their flights online through their official website.

The flight schedule to Martinique is as follows:



Friday & Sunday



- BW 274: Trinidad → Martinique, 4:50 PM - 6:20 PM

- BW 275: Martinique → Trinidad, 7:05 PM - 8:30 PM



Tuesday



- BW 276: Trinidad → Martinique, 3:05 PM - 4:35 PM

- BW 277: Barbados → Trinidad, 5:20 PM - 7:00 PM



Saturday



- BW 278: Trinidad → Barbados, 3:45 PM - 5:30 PM

- BW 278: Barbados → Martinique, 4:45 PM - 6:25 PM

- BW 279: Martinique → Trinidad, 7:15 PM - 8:40 PM

The flight schedule to Guadeloupe is as follows:



Thursday & Saturday



- BW 282:

- Trinidad → Saint Lucia, 9:40 AM - 10:45 AM

- St Lucia → Dominica, 11:30 AM - 12:10 PM

- Dominica → Guadeloupe, 12:55 PM - 1:40 PM



- BW 283

- Guadeloupe → Dominica, 2:25 PM - 3:00 PM

- Dominica → St Lucia, 3:50 PM - 4:40 PM

- St Lucia → Trinidad, 5:25 PM - 6:30 PM



Sunday



- BW 284

Trinidad → Barbados, 4:35 PM – 5:35 PM

Barbados → Guadeloupe, 6:20 PM - 7:40 PM



- BW 285

- Guadeloupe → Barbados, 8:25 PM - 9:35 PM

- Barbados → Trinidad, 10:20 PM - 11:20 PM



Wednesday



- BW 286

Trinidad → Barbados, 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Barbados → Guadeloupe, 8:45 AM - 10:05 AM



- BW 287

Guadeloupe → Barbados, 10:50 AM - 12:00 PM

Barbados → Trinidad, 12:40 PM - 1:40 PM