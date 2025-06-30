Monday, 30th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaican sensation Vybz Kartel’s 2011 hit ‘Summertime’ certified silver in UK

The Jamaican sensation will be crowned King of the Dancehall at Reggae Sumfest next month.

Monday, 30th June 2025

Jamaica: Dancehall sensation from Jamaica Vybz Kartel has achieved another milestone after his 2011 mega-hit ‘Summertime’ was officially certified Silver in the United Kingdom by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). 

Notably, BPI promotes recorded music across the United Kingdom and worldwide while championing the rights and interests of more than 500 record labels and associate members. This significant recognition by this prestigious company marks another huge achievement for the Jamaican singer who is continuously making wakes across the region and beyond. 

The certification, confirmed on June 27, 2025, celebrates more than 200,000 units in sales and streams and comes a whopping 14 years after the original release of the song. It also marks Vybz Kartel’s second UK certification after the success of his 2016 banger titled ‘Fever’. 

The recognition came at an ideal time, as Kartel was headlining the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival on Friday. The Jamaican sensation is also set to be crowned King of the Dancehall at Reggae Sumfest next month, and coincidentally, he was in St. Kitts on the same day the BPI recognition was announced. 

During the festival in St Kitts, Kartel made the crowd go crazy and shared the stage with Jamaican music royalty including Barrington Levy, Spice, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law, and others. 

 


Several pictures and videos from the night shows Kartel commanding the stage and soaking up the love from thousands of fans. The energy of the crowd was also explosive as several waved flags and chanted lyrics in a powerful celebration of the Caribbean music culture.  

He himself took to Facebook to share his glimpses from the night of the festival and lauded the warm hospitality of St Kitts and Nevis. “St Kitts was so LIT. Bless up to the St Kitts government and special love to the people of St Kitts and Nevis,” he wrote while sharing his backstage images from the annual music festival. 

 

With Kartel’s ‘Summertime’ certified silver and his live appearances making global headlines, he continues to defy boundaries by becoming the most popular singer of Jamaica after Shenseea. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Minor earthquake jolts Caribbean islands

Monday, 30th June 2025

Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

PM Harris expresses condolences to family of Dr Winston Isaac

Monday, 30th June 2025

Uncategorised

Despite evidences, PM Harris continues to claim "not appointed relatives...

Monday, 30th June 2025

Uncategorised

More Caribbean Carnivals and events postponed due to COVID-19

Monday, 30th June 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew leads tribute to National Heroes at Bradshaw Memorial Park in St...

Monday, 30th June 2025

Belize

Online Scam: Belize Man loses $745 after replying to unknown account on F...

Monday, 30th June 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew unveils 128-slice CT scan at JNF hospital, one of only four in en...

Monday, 30th June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

Dillon DeCoteau becomes 1st from Trinidad and Tobago to visit every count...

Monday, 30th June 2025