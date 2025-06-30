Jamaican sensation Vybz Kartel’s 2011 hit ‘Summertime’ certified silver in UK

The Jamaican sensation will be crowned King of the Dancehall at Reggae Sumfest next month.

Jamaica: Dancehall sensation from Jamaica Vybz Kartel has achieved another milestone after his 2011 mega-hit ‘Summertime’ was officially certified Silver in the United Kingdom by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Notably, BPI promotes recorded music across the United Kingdom and worldwide while championing the rights and interests of more than 500 record labels and associate members. This significant recognition by this prestigious company marks another huge achievement for the Jamaican singer who is continuously making wakes across the region and beyond.

The certification, confirmed on June 27, 2025, celebrates more than 200,000 units in sales and streams and comes a whopping 14 years after the original release of the song. It also marks Vybz Kartel’s second UK certification after the success of his 2016 banger titled ‘Fever’.

The recognition came at an ideal time, as Kartel was headlining the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival on Friday. The Jamaican sensation is also set to be crowned King of the Dancehall at Reggae Sumfest next month, and coincidentally, he was in St. Kitts on the same day the BPI recognition was announced.

During the festival in St Kitts, Kartel made the crowd go crazy and shared the stage with Jamaican music royalty including Barrington Levy, Spice, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law, and others.

Several pictures and videos from the night shows Kartel commanding the stage and soaking up the love from thousands of fans. The energy of the crowd was also explosive as several waved flags and chanted lyrics in a powerful celebration of the Caribbean music culture.

He himself took to Facebook to share his glimpses from the night of the festival and lauded the warm hospitality of St Kitts and Nevis. “St Kitts was so LIT. Bless up to the St Kitts government and special love to the people of St Kitts and Nevis,” he wrote while sharing his backstage images from the annual music festival.

With Kartel’s ‘Summertime’ certified silver and his live appearances making global headlines, he continues to defy boundaries by becoming the most popular singer of Jamaica after Shenseea.