Antigua and Barbuda's new Commissioner reports 10% drop in crime

Commissioner Jeffers also highlighted the expansion of the K-9 unit and the establishment of a Cold Case Unit.

Antigua and Barbuda: Newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Everton Jeffers announced significant progress in reduction of crime and implementation of police reform during his inaugural Christmas and End-of-Year address. He also highlighted the expansion of training programmes.

He stated this in front of the members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda on Monday, December 22 at Multipurpose Cultural Centre.

Commissioner Jeffers announced approximately 10 percent decline in overall crime in 2025, attributing the gains to proactive policing, improved intelligence-led operations in the country.

In his address he discussed series of operational upgrades and capacity-building initiatives which were initiated in 2025, while stating the year as one of the transformations for the Royal Police Force.

Everton also addressed the expanded training programmes, modernized investigative processes. He also mentioned the strengthened data-driven policing and the establishment of a Cold Case Unit.

Jeffers further described the enhancement in the drone system and its team while commenting on the “expansion of the k-9 unit along with the four new dogs in it.” He also discussed the upgraded version of things into the St. John’s Police Station.

While pointing towards the Fire Department he stated “he emphasised that the fire department got many benefits from the new fire tenders in their ongoing work at the Bolans Fire Station.”

Along with this he also shared about the plans for the reconstruction of the St. John’s Fire Station.

Lastly he claimed that “these investments are very critical and crucial for the officers of Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to help them in operating effectively and increasingly the complex security environment.”

This address got many people’s attention as people started praising the government as well as the police for their swift actions in reducing the crime in the nation. People also took to Facebook to express their gratitude towards the police officers as one of the users Derek commented “Thankyou officer for your action to combat crime in our nation.”