Dominica steals the show at CARIFESTA XV with outstanding performance

Dominica: Minister for Culture Gretta Roberts describes Dominica’s performance on Tuesday night as truly outstanding as it showcased the island's rich cultural heritage and vibrant culture.

According to Minister Gretta Roberts, Dominica's 72-member team left a lasting impression on the audience at CARIFESTA XV's 'Country Night' on Tuesday night. The festival, currently underway in Barbados, features Dominica as one of the participating countries showcasing their talents.

Minister Roberts also describes Dominica's performance as a dynamic blend of music and dance titled “Culture 101”.

During an interaction with DBS Radio, she noted that the Dominican team’s performance depicted the formation of its inhabitants and present day music highlighting the island’s unique cultural identity. She continued that the team’s presentation was a celebration of Dominica's cultural history, which features the traditional folk songs, Kalinago heritage as well as present day music.

She also commended the large number of young people who, despite having a tiring day, enthusiastically participated in the festival. They enjoyed the performances, danced, sang, and waved their flags in support of the performers.

The Minister further mentioned that the energy and enthusiasm of the youth is also one of the reasons for the success of the performances, which demonstrates the importance of the involvement of the youth to preserve and promote the culture.

Gretta was seen thanking the Chief Officer, Earlson Matthew and his team for the hard work they did to show the world about Dominica's vibrant culture. She further added Dominica’s rich culture and heritage performance was evident as the team was dedicated and expert in their work.

The minister also stated that CARIFESTA XV provides a platform for collaboration and cultural exchange among the nations which are participating in this festival. She disclosed that over 2,500 delegates from 25 different nations are expected to participate.

She mentioned that the outstanding performance of Dominica at the CARIFESTA XV is a proof of the island’s rich cultural identity and also the contribution of the region’s diverse cultural landscape.

Lastly she stated that the Caribbean Festival of Arts “CARIFESTA” is a celebration of the region's rich cultural legacy while mentioning the influence of this festival on the nationwide.