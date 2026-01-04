Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro captured in unprecedented military operation by USA, confirms Trump 

US authorities said the operation lasted less than 30 minutes and involved limited injuries among personnel.

In a highly controversial development early January 3, 2026, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores were captured by U.S. military forces during an overnight raid on Caracas. This marked one of the most significant interventions in Latin American in decades, argue the political experts.

According to U.S. and Venezuelan officials, this mission involved elite U.S. special forces alongside FBI agents as they entered Maduro’s residence inside the heavily fortified Fort Tiuna military complex and dragged the couple from their bedroom before swiftly evacuating them by helicopter.

The operation, which lasted under 30 minutes, reportedly involved explosions in the capital and minimal U.S. casualties with some personnel being injured.

Notably, Maduro and Flores were first transported to a U.S. warship off the coast before being flown to New York where they are to face a series of federal charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons violations. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated they would “face the full wrath of American justice” on U.S. soil.

Soon after the news of him being captured came out, the White House took to Twitter to post a picture of the Venezuelan President with the caption, “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.”

Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

This mission, according to President Donald Trump, comes as part of a months-long pressure campaign by the Washington administration which has accused Maduro of aiding Venezuelan drug cartels and undermining democracy. Washington has not recognised Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president since 2019 and had previously increased the reward for his capture to historic levels.

In a post mission press conference, Trump also quoted, "We will defend our citizens against all threats, foreign and domestic,” suggesting that Nicolas Maduro is a threat.

Meanwhile, the arrest has triggered a constitutional crisis inside Venezuela. Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez who stands constitutionally next in line has denounced the U.S. operation as illegal armed aggression and insisted Maduro remains the rightful leader. Meanwhile, political uncertainty grips the nation and borders have been affected.