Amazon expands free shipping to select Caribbean islands: Know more

American online shopping giant ‘Amazon’ has expanded its free shipping to select Caribbean islands, making it easier for consumers to get their favourite products delivered right to their doorstep.

According to the information, shoppers in Jamaica and the Bahamas can now enjoy free delivery on eligible orders once they meet the minimum purchase requirements.

The other Caribbean nations also benefiting from the recent changes include Aruba, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago. US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have also made it to this list of free shipping by Amazon.

Through a press release, Amazon said that shoppers can enjoy free international delivery on Amazon orders when they meet the minimum purchase amount for the island.

Eligible Caribbean Islands and Minimum Order Amounts

Aruba – $49 USD

Bahamas – $49 USD

Barbados – $49 USD

Cayman Islands – $49 USD

Dominican Republic – $49 USD

Jamaica – $35 USD or free shipping on qualifying orders

Puerto Rico – Free shipping on orders over $35

Trinidad & Tobago – $49 USD

US Virgin Islands – Free with Amazon Prime or Subscribe and Save

How to Avail Free Shipping on Amazon

The information further added that the customers can simply set their delivery address to an eligible nation, then add at least the minimum amount needed for eligible products in the shopping cart and any ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ item that indicates free shipping on the product detail or search results pages will count towards free shipping order minimum.

After adding the minimum, shoppers can proceed to checkout, where the free AmazonGlobal Standard Shipping option will be automatically selected for customers who meet the eligibility requirement and consumers can then place their orders and will get an estimated delivery date on the order summary page.

With this development, the online giant now offers free shipping to a total of 23 countries including several South and Central American nations such as Chile and Panama and Asian nations like Taiwan.