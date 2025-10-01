22 killed as Gen-Z protests rock Madagascar; President Rajoelina steps down, dissolves govt

The Gen-Z led protest in Madagascar began last Monday with students marching from Antananarivo's main university, chanting the national anthem and holding handwritten posters.

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina, the President of Madagascar, has stepped down and dissolved his government after three days of massive youth-led protests that have left at least 22 people dead and more than 100 injured over the living conditions in the country. According to government officials, the protest was related to power and water shortages and it took a deadly turn when youth came to streets.

According to Madagascar's local broadcasting channels, the Gen-Z led protest initially began last week Monday after crowds gathered at Antananarivo’s main university carrying handwritten posters, singing the national anthem before beginning to march their way into the city centre.

These efforts were met with police enforcement imposing dusk-to-dawn curfew and attempting to disperse the crowd by firing tear gas. Reportedly, the security forces further used rubber bullets in an attempt to subdue the unrest that had been transpiring in the country.

According to reports, the youth led a protest in the capital, Antananarivo, expressing anger over the alleged deterioration of living conditions. They blamed President Rajoelina’s government for failing to improve these conditions, particularly as frequent power outages and water shortages have reportedly disrupted daily life.

Gen Z in Madagascar protested with the body of a colleague who was shot during anti-government protests.



The president dissolved the government after three days of massive protests. pic.twitter.com/EhmfcAfvIW — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) September 30, 2025

Speaking in a televised address on Monday, the President acknowledged the governmental failings that triggered the Gen-Z protests and apologized for the members of the government who have not been carrying out the tasks assigned to them which eventually led to the protests and unrest in the country.

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar announces government dissolution in response to major protests sparked by water and power shortages https://t.co/wDRPie98Bp pic.twitter.com/4hFqFAjosI — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2025

Rajoelina further promised that the government will support all the businesses that have suffered a loss due to the unrest in the country as reportedly banks, shops, stores and supermarkets have been looted across Antananarivo with houses of politicians also being attacked with the demonstrators.

The now former Madagascar’s president further stated that he wanted a channel of open communication with the young people in the country as he understands the anger, sadness and difficulties that they have been going through due to the power cuts and water supply problems that impact their daily lives.

❗️🇲🇬 - Authorities in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew (7:00 PM to 5:00 AM) after violent protests over prolonged power outages and water shortages.



Hundreds of mostly young demonstrators took to the streets Thursday, frustrated by electricity… pic.twitter.com/LQ6O9IGHkW — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) September 27, 2025

Rajoelina was reportedly re-elected in 2023, but his re-election sighted worsened living conditions and unrest in the island nation due to the economic frustrations that have built up over the years. This unrest continued until Monday, September 29 triggering Rajoelina’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, reported that the casualties included both protesters and bystanders killed by security forces, as well as individuals who died during looting and violence carried out by gangs unrelated to the demonstrations.

Madagascar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the reports, stating that the UN body's findings were not based on official data but rather on rumors and misinformation.

The organisers of the protests noted that the movement began in social media, specifically on Facebook, where they mobilised after being inspired by other youth-led movements in Kenya, Nepal and Morocco. As the demonstrators waved a similar flag that was also used in Nepal when the protestors forced their prime minister to resign, the flag is reportedly one similar to the Japanese Anime One Piece.