BBC ranks Dominica #1 Best Caribbean Holiday Destination

Dominica: The internationally renowned travel magazine BBC Travel has named Dominica the top travel destination among four Caribbean locations for travellers seeking a warm-weather holiday. The list also includes St. John, Turks and Caicos, and Grenada.

For tourists looking to escape it all and enjoy a warm-weather holiday surrounded by nature, Dominica stands out as the ideal choice. Known as the Nature Island of the Caribbean, it features hot springs, lush rainforests, and dramatic volcanic landscapes, said the BBC. The magazine also noted the destination as the best for seasoned trekkers who are seeking to tackle the 185km Waitukubuli National Trail, also known as the Caribbean's longest hiking trail.

Dominica, although once known as one of the least developed islands, is on a mission to become the world's first climate-resilient nation as it has been renovating many of its eco-friendly resorts in 2025.

From its standout cliffside luxury villas at Secret Bay, renowned as a top destination for couples, to the open-air sleeping experience offered by Jungle Bay, Dominica continues to position itself as the first choice for travellers seeking true escape. Whether visiting alone or with a partner, the island nation delivers unforgettable opportunities to reconnect with nature and with oneself.

Furthermore, Dominica is home to the first whale sperm reserve in the world, a protected 800 sq km marine area off the western coast of the island, an area where visitors and tourists of the island can visit around November to March and see as many as 500 sperm whales feed and nurse.

Located south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean, Dominica has now become easily accessible to tourists looking to visit the nature island. As the Miami International Airport now offers non-stop flights on American Airlines, and from Newark Liberty International Airport, a new weekly United Airlines flight.

Other Caribbean islands for a warm weather holiday include St Johns noted by naturalists for its striking beauty among the Virgin Islands, as the island remains widely untouched as nearly two-thirds of the island is a protected national park.

Turks and Caicos, located north of the Dominican Republic took third place, and was noted for its feature of 40 small islands along with its resorts such as the South Bank resort which provides an ocean-water swimming lagoon, and The Palms that recently underwent renovations and now features a swim-up bar.

Last but not least is Grenada, an under the radar destination known for its main attraction, snorkeling and nutmeg tours, as the island is commonly known as the Spice Island of the Caribbean being the Caribbean's capital of chocolate, abundant nutmeg trees, wafting ginger, vanilla and cinnamon scents.

Grenada that recently opened luxury resorts such as Six Senses La Sagesse and Silversands Beach House now provides new opportunities for tourists to relax and be culturally immersed in the island as they also enjoy various snorkeling activities in the island. As the island has the first world underwater sculpture park known as the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park that debuted in 2006.