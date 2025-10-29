Bahamas: Man charged with murder of 7-month pregnant co-worker Lauren Saunders

Preliminary reports indicate that the pregnant lady, went missing on Sunday, October 19, after allegedly having lunch with her baby daddy and co-worker.

Bahamas: 31-year-old Ruben Cartwright Jr. has been officially charged with the brutal murder of 30-year-old Lauren Saunders, who was reportedly 7 months pregnant with Cartwright Jr.’s child at the time of death.

According to preliminary reports Saunders, a pregnant mother of two went missing on Sunday, October 19 after she allegedly went to lunch with Cartwright Jr. who was reportedly Saunders’ baby daddy and co-worker.

Following Saunders’s missing report from her family, Cartwright Jr was immediately apprehended by the police. Commencing the search for the 7 months pregnant mother of two, but tragically Saunders body was found partially decomposing in bushes off Munnings Road, riddled with multiple bullet wounds on Wednesday October 22, four days after she was reported missing.

Reportedly, after over 1 week of investigation that was conducted by the court in cooperation with the police force, they uncovered that Cartwright Jr. had taken Saunders out, shot her and got rid of her body.

Married man Ruben Cartwright Jr. appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Monday, October 27 for murdering his 7 months pregnant co-worker sidechick Lauren Saunders.

Cartwright Jr. who is being represented by the firms of Cargill and Co and Munroe and Associates, was advised that he was not required to enter a plea but was further informed that any application for bail must be made to the Supreme Court.

A Voluntary Bill of Indictment is expected to be presented on January 22, 2026, which will transfer the matter directly to the Supreme Court for trial.

The cold blood murder case that left Saunders, a pregnant woman dead, has gained much attention from citizens of Nassau to Freeport, with many asking: What really transpired between Saunders and Cartwright Jr.? of whom both are involved with other lovers, as Saunders has a boyfriend and Cartwright Jr. a wife.

Various citizens have taken to Facebook to express their concern over what many are calling a ‘Crime of passion’ with one user writing, “I feel so deeply grieved for this situation. This is a horrendous situation that is unbearable for the families. A mother and child have been lost to murder; that is so deeply, deeply, deeply disturbing.”

While another user wrote, “Wow this very disturbing, to me I am wondering if she knew he was Married? If she did they both shouldn't be in a relationship at all! These Mens and Womens going out cheating on their wife and Husband this so wrong, why not just end the relationship goe your separate ways with your life instead of sneaking around hiding, why go through that! Now he taken two lives her and the Baby! Just Because he didn't want his wife to find out! Now if he doesn't want to be with her and she threatened him to tell his wife, that could be numerous reasons why he killed her! I believe it's more to the story than what he telling the police his side of the story ! He shouldn't have to killed her and the baby that's an innocent Baby! Rest In Peace .... My Condolences to the family for their loss of a Sister and her Baby boy! The Family deserves justice!”