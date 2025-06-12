Guyana intensifies Dengue prevention efforts in Region Two with mosquito control measures

Guyana: Health authorities in Guyana have urged the residents of Region Two to continue taking preventative measures to restrain the spread of dengue, a disease that is currently sweeping the island nation. The health authorities of Region Two Guyana have continued to ramp up the vector control in the region in hopes to get rid of the mosquito-borne disease.

In the efforts to keep the region safe from the disease, fogging exercises have been conducted along Essequibo coast as well complementary indoor residual spraying and larvicidal treatments that target mosquito breeding sites are available for the citizens by the Environmental Health Department

A request was made during the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) statutory meeting for June, held at the council’s boardroom in Anna Regina. Regional Executive Officer (REO), Susanah Saywack, provided an update on the response, stressing the importance of public vigilance, especially among parents and caregivers.

Saywak continued to say that despite the efforts made by the government, the most important efforts are the ones put in by the citizens when they participate in the fight against the disease. Encouraging the citizens to continue maintaining proper environment by having hygiene, draining the waste and clogged trenches, frequently cleaning the yards and disposing of the trash in a proper manner, as well as turning over water holding containers. All these measures are necessary to be implemented so as to disrupt the lifecycle of dengue and its carrier, which is also known as the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Regional Health Officer shares tips on personal protection

Adding on to the call to action with personal protection strategies was Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh who included that the citizens should be wearing long sleeves clothing that covers their arms and legs, always apply insect repellent during the early morning and late afternoon when the mosquitoes are most active, as well as ensuring that one always sleeps in a net.

Dr Singh also gave a stern warning about the harshness of the dengue symptoms and urged any resident who experiences dengue symptoms such as vomiting, bleeding gums, spitting blood, and blood in urine or stool as well as severe abdominal pain should be immediately rushed to the hospital for an examination.

He further shared that to keep the region safe they have set up the testing at two facilities which include the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity and Suddie Public Hospital.

Dr. Ranjeev Singh concluded by reminding the residents to keep doors open and food covered during the fogging activities to ensure effectiveness in ridding the area of the dengue mosquito while ensuring food safety. Urging anyone who feels some of the symptoms mentions to get tested so we can all be safe.

Health officials are still monitoring the situation and continue to stress that uniting to fight against the dengue disease is what will make a difference, they are calling for full public cooperation in order to contain the dengue outbreak.