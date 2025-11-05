Tragedy in Panama: 16-year-old Bahamian student falls to death during robotics competition

The incident occurred on Friday at 6:05 a.m., when the victim suddenly fell from the 27th floor to the 12th, landing in the hotel’s social area near the pool.

Bahamas: A 16-year-old Bahamian student lost her life in a tragic accident in Panama City, after she fell from the 27th floor to the 12th floor of a high-rise hotel. The accident happened while attending an international robotics competition on Friday. The victim has been identified as Madeline Thompson, a student of St Augustine’s College in Nassau.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Friday around 6:05 a.m., when the victim suddenly fell from the 27th floor to the 12th, directly landing in the hotel’s social area near the pool. It is being claimed that at the time of the incident, the victim Madeline Thompson was co-sharing her room with two of her classmates.

The reports also claimed that the victim along with her other classmates went to Panama City with her school delegation from the Bahamas to represent St. Augustine's College at an international competition of Robotics “FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Central America.”

Officials in Panama have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. No concrete facts have been brought forward as the police are surprised that “how can her two roommates not notice her falling when they were in their room when the incident happened.?”

The St Augustine’s College in Nassau, confirmed the tragic death of their student, Madeline Thompson, who was part of the school’s delegation to the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Central America.

In a heartfelt note they expressed their deep sorrow over the death of one of their brilliant students, as they stated “with the deepest sorrow and heavy hearts we St Augustine’s College, confirms the tragic passing of one of our students in Panama City.”

“The loss is felt profoundly by our entire school family, as our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support are with the family and loved ones of Thompson and all who are grieving during this unimaginable time” they further mentioned.

Additionally they also confirmed that “The school’s delegation to Panama was accompanied by a parent, a chaperone, the principal, and members of the faculty,” with that “they also stated that they remain in close contact with Panamanian authorities while providing assistance to the student’s family.”

The St Joseph’s Parish Council and Pastoral Team, also took Facebook to express their grief as they stated, Madeline Thompson was a brilliant student as well as a cherished member of the parish community. “The child, who had celebrated her 16th birthday on September 26, was known for her compassion and service, especially through her volunteer work at the St Joseph’s Soup Kitchen every Saturday” they further added.

This incident has sent showcases through the entire community of Bahamas, as they are not able to accept the tragic loss of such a young talented girl, who had a promising and bright future ahead.