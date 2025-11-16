Bahamas: Suspended correction officer accused of conspiring to murder Chief Principal Officer

A suspended correction officer, currently on bail over other charges, has denied conspiring to murder her superior at her arraignment on Friday.

Bahamas: 22-year-old Shante Taylor, a suspended correction officer and an unnamed accomplice have been accused of conspiring to murder Chief Principal Officer Charles Curtis, her superior at the prison, on July 30, 2024.

Taylor, who is currently on bail over other charges, has denied the charges of conspiring to murder her superior at her arraignment before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns on Friday.

The case has been assigned to Justice Renae McKay, who will set a trial date on November 27.

Further from the recent charges Taylor, a suspended correction officer, is also facing trial for the alleged set up murder of Elvardo Thompson. Who was gunned down as he sat in a truck in front of Taylor's home in Pinecrest Subdivision on July 20, 2014.

After she reportedly lured to her home while she had gunmen on standby waiting for him.

Taylor was granted emergency bail of $20,000 due to her anemic health condition after she appeared before Justice Neil Brathwaite one day after she was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Conditions to her bail were on guidelines that she must wear an ankle bracelet, sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station twice a week, and she's forbidden from contacting prosecution witnesses either directly, or indirectly.

Taylor is known as one of the youngest officers to receive keys to a new home from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Housing as the youngest person to receive a home at the age of 18.