Stuart Young’s PM pension revoked, security withdrawn by T&T cabinet within 24 hours

Officers from the TTPS Special Branch were instructed to withdraw from Stuart Young’s protection during his meeting with constituents.

Trinidad and Tobago: Just 24 hours after the legislation was passed to revoke the former Prime Minister Stuart Young’s pension, the incumbent cabinet in Trinidad and Tobago also moved to remove his personal security detail on Tuesday.

According to the reports, officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Special Branch were asked to withdraw from Stuart Young’s protection while he was in a meeting with the constituents. Reportedly, the officers gave him a final ride home before ending their official duties.

In a brief interview, Young confirmed the development saying, “Yes, this happened suddenly today.”

He mentioned that he received a call informing him that the cabinet took a decision to pull all his security which was extended to him as a former Prime Minister. He added that he was told that the current cabinet has decided to immediately end what was being provided to him and former Prime Minister Keith Rowley and noted, “I received the notification while seeing constituents at my office.”

Young further emphasised that there had been an established Cabinet policy in place for decades now which enabled for limited security to be provided to the former prime ministers and presidents, usually for a duration of three to six months after leaving the office.

This development was also confirmed by a senior cabinet official who explained that the security of Young was scheduled to end on July 28 which marks three months after he left office after the April 28 General Elections.

Even after this decision, Young has reiterated his commitment towards serving all constituents and said that he will continue to serve to the best of his abilities.

Notably, earlier this week, the cabinet passed the Prime Minister’s Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025 which now needs a person to serve at least one year as the Prime Minister to qualify for the pension.

Stuart Young is the shortest serving Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

While Young claims that he is being targeted by the incumbent government, but Attorney General John Jeremie has rejected claims that the legislation was unconstitutional or targeted the former PM.

Young was appointed as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago by the then Prime Minister Keith Rowley as he announced to step down from his position on March 16, four months before the official end of his term. This came after Rowley faced huge criticism due to the rising crime and murder toll under his leadership.

Young was appointed as the Prime Minister on March 17, 2025, and just a day after he announced snap elections to be held on April 28, which he lost, making him the shortest serving Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.