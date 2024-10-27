Brand-new Splash Park for children unveiled in Guyana

The facility is designed for the kids with the touch of fresh and modern infrastructure, aiming to enhance the significance of the play among the kids

Guyana: A brand-new Guyana’s own Splash Park and Children’s Play Park has been unveiled on Friday in the National Park of Georgetown. With the worth of $95 million, the space was commissioned by First Lady Arya Ali while throwing a massive opening ceremony.

The facility is designed for the kids with the touch of fresh and modern infrastructure, aiming to enhance the significance of the play among the kids. The space features vibrant ambience and offers a chance to create memorable bonds between the communities. With the investment, the National Park in Guyana has been equipped with the better infrastructure and enhance the community engagement by welcoming families, tourists, and others.

It will offer pleasant environment and also mark the commitment towards the ongoing efforts of the government of the National Park Service. Several elements in the park have been designed for everyone, including differently able people, providing physical as well as recreational space for the citizens and the tourists.

Notably, the construction of the project was taken place under the National Beautification Project of Guyana. With this project, a total of five parks and public spaces have been constructed so far that are being enjoyed by thousands of families across the country.

According to the First Lady, the park is quite efficient in building children’s social and psychological development and creating memories for their loved ones. She added that the park will be the perfect blend of natural beauty and fun among the children, offering plenty of room for children to explore and play freely.

The amenities of the park will include swings and slides, game boards, washroom facilities, free WIFI, security system and a splash pad. Besides this, the seating arrangement, streetlights on concrete poles, decorative lighting and other infrastructure also enhanced the quality of the park for who are seeking to enjoy their time in peaceful yet fun environment.

The splash pad- a first-time initiative is aimed at providing enhanced secured and safety surface with various nozzles. It will also provide an exciting place of recreational water play for children and generate a friendly environment across Guyana.