Dominica WPL: Portsmouth Bombers lead unbeaten, tight race for top spots as South East stumbles

Dominica: As the Women’s Premier League (football) continues in Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit Portsmouth Bombers continue their dominant form at the top, remaining undefeated after four games with 10 points.

Kurt Hector South East hold second place with 9 points but have hit a rough patch, suffering two consecutive losses. Goodwill Runners and Harlem United are closely trailing, with Harlem and Portsmouth being the only unbeaten teams left in the competition.

Mahaut Soca Strikers sit mid-table after four games, maintaining a solid record with two wins, one draw, and one loss. Meanwhile, Mighty Avengers FC and Kalinago Warriors FC have each claimed their first victories of the season.

At the other end of the table, All Saints FC remain winless after three matches, and South City FC, the league newcomers, are still searching for their first win.

The current standings of the Women’s Premier League is as follows:

Roosevelt Skerrit Portsmouth Bombers – 10 Kurt Hector South East FC – 9 New India Goodwill Runners – 9 Harlem United SC – 8 Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Striketes – 7 Might Avengers FC – 3 South City FC – 0 All Saints University Women’s FC – 0

The matches will now continue tomorrow and will be held till September 29, 2024. The schedule of the upcoming matches under the Dominica Football Association Women’s Premier League 2024 is as follows:

Thursday, September 26 – Kalinago Warriors vs Harlem UTD SC at 6:30 pm (Newtown)

Friday, September 27 – New India Goodwill Runnerz vs Mighty Avengers FC at 6 30 pm (Newtown)

Saturday, September 28 – Bombers FC vs Kurt Hector South East FC at 6 pm (Grandfond)

Sunday, September 29 – Mahaut Soca Striketts SC vs South City FC at 4 pm (Newtown)

These matches will decide the further rankings of the teams on the points table following which the semi finals and finals will be held.