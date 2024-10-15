US TV host Khadeen Ellis left 'speechless' as she explores St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines: United States-based TV host and actress Khadeen Ellis recently explored St Vincent and the Grenadines and said that she was left 'speechless'. This comes after she was called to host the highly anticipated 2024 Miss SVG Universe pageant.



The popular media influencer, alongside her family, returned to St Vincent and the Grenadines to reconnect with her ancestral roots. Known for her vibrant personality and deep family values, her visit is not only a journey of personal rediscovery but also an opportunity to give back to the community.



While sharing glimpses of her visit through her official Facebook account, Ellis said, "Very few things leave me speechless, and this past week is one of those times! Going back home to the land of my father's birth— sweet, sweet St. Vincent and the Grenadines!"



She said that it was a true privilege and honour for her being there and to have been able to connect with her fellow Vincentians. The actress noted that the visit brought her father back after many years to the island nation and for the first time, her siblings visited this beautiful country.





"St. Vincent and the Grenadines is truly magical – the Gem of the Antilles," Ellis exclaimed. "From its untouched nature and wonders to its kind-hearted people, rich history, and pristine lands, this island is a slice of heaven."



Apart from hosting the pageant, Ellis aimed to forge meaningful connections with other Vincentians and explore ways to promote the global presence of the island. "It's time to put St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the global stage," she emphasized. "I'm eager to share more of my beautiful country with the world."

The heartfelt video recap shared by the American actress on her social media account showcased the breathtaking landscapes of the island, its vibrant culture, and her own emotional journey.





She reflect that, "Everything happens in God's perfect time and being there in this season of my life feels right— feels meant to be."



Despite living in Georgia with her family, Ellis has always remained connected with her roots, ensuring that her family, especially her, does not feel away from their home.



Notably, Khadeen Ellis is an actress and co-host of the Webby award-winning podcast Dead Ass with Khadeen & Devale, creator of the YouTube women-centric show Okay Kay Kay, and co-star on the viral social sitcom, The Ellises.