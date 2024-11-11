Antigua: 27-year-old Alexta Francis confesses to fatal stabbing of MP Asot Michael

The Antigua and Barbuda Royal Police Force has finally revealed the details of the suspect charged in the murder of controversial yet influential figure, Member of Parliament Asot Michael.



A 27-year-old male individual named Alexta Francis, who is a resident of Golden Grove, has been charged with the murder of St Peter MP. This murder charge comes after his confession to the investigators who have been questioning him since his arrest last week on Thursday.



It is being said that Francis reportedly showed investigators key evidence and also insisted that he had no accomplice in this incident.



Meanwhile, the motive for the fatal stabbing of MP Michael is anticipated to be revealed during the pending court proceedings against Alexa Francis, who has reportedly had previous run-ins with the law, including Malicious Damage and Escaping Lawful Custody.



The charge is being regarded as a significant development within a few days of the murder of the Antiguan politician, which sent shockwaves across the nation.



Notably, Asot Michael, who was an independent MP, was found in a pool of blood inside his residence in Dry Hill on Tuesday. The politician who has remained a very powerful figure in the political scenario of Antigua and Barbuda was found in a brutal state with a t-shirt rolled up from his waist.



This high-profile murder case’s investigation was being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in collaboration with the Royal Police Force.



Following the charge was made, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney expressed his gratitude to the general public for their patience and cooperation throughout the investigation. He also lauded his officers for their professionalism and diligence in handling this matter, which has left several people shocked across the Caribbean region.



Condolences are pouring in for the politician’s family who are saddened by this tragic loss with Prime Minister Gaston Browne and other cabinet ministers of Antigua and Barbuda remembering his long standing political career and his influence over this area.