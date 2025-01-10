Canadian actor Gil Bellows explores film opportunities in Antigua and Barbuda

Gil Bellow’s visit has been hosted by the Tourism Authority hosted trip and is accompanied by ABTA Director of Tourism for Canada Tameka Wharton.

Canadian Actor Gil Bellows recently visited Antigua and Barbuda to explore film opportunities in the country. He also engaged with theatre arts students during the visit.

During his visit to the Antigua Girls High School, the Shawshank Redemption actor addressed a special workshop for the students.

Gil Bellow’s visit has been hosted by the Tourism Authority hosted trip and is accompanied by ABTA Director of Tourism for Canada Tameka Wharton. He also visited potential film locations with Film Commissioner

Bellows is learning more about Antigua and Barbuda's film production capacity and has explored potential film locations with country’s Film Commissioner Bert Kirchner.

Best known for films such as The Weather Man, The Shawshank Redemption and House at the End of the Street, Gil Bellow’s visit is aimed at spotlighting Antigua and Barbuda as a premier destination.

While welcoming the Canadian Actor to the country, Tameka Wharton- Director of Tourism called it a true pleasure to provide him with an immersive experience of the country. She added that the team is taking great pride in sharing the authentic warmth of the people and the richness of the culture.

She also said that partnering with distinguished and respected Canadians such as Gil will allow the island nation to shine a brighter spotlight on the unique personality and unforgettable experiences which defines Antigua and Barbuda.

During his visit, Bellows explored a range of potential filming locations and gained firsthand information about the film production capabilities of Antigua and Barbuda while exploring the scenic beauty. The tour also showcased the island nation’s unique landscapes while reinforcing its appeal as a top destination for filmmakers.

Not only this, but the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted an industry mixer at the Copper and Lumber Restaurant which allowed actor Gil Bellows to establish connections within the local film industry of the Caribbean Island.

The event also brought together several local creatives and producers offering them with a platform to exchange ideas and discuss opportunities to expand the island’s presence in the global film industry.

Bellows further visited the Antigua Girls High School where he interacted with the theatre arts students from various schools on-island. During the session, he shared insights from his extensive career in film and theatre and inspired the next generation of artists to pursue their dreams.

Moreover, the Canadian actor paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gaston Browne and shared the plot of an upcoming movie project with the Prime Minister who found it intriguing.