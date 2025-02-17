Frontier Airlines resumes Puerto Rico-Antigua route, receives grand welcome at VC Bird

Upon landing in Antigua on Saturday, the flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, marking the launch of a new route as demand for travel soars.

Antigua and Barbuda: The ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines on Saturday made its return to Antigua and Barbuda as it launched direct service from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to the VC Bird International Airport, this service will now operate every week on Saturdays and will offer connections across the Caribbean region and the continental United States.

Also, the crew members and passengers were officially welcomed for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at VC Bird The ceremony was attended by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James, Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America Charmaine Spencer and CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Wendy Williams.

During the ceremony Josh Flyr, Vice President of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines said that the company is thrilled to be back in Antigua and Barbuda. He added that carrier will offer affordable air travel to both tourists visiting the islands and to local consumers travelling across the region, the United States and beyond.

Flyr also added Frontier Airlines is looking forward to providing a seamless and comfortable journey to passengers.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez also welcomed the new service and expressed his delight in welcoming Frontier Airlines to Antigua and Barbuda and strengthening the connectivity with the United Sates and enhancing regional travel opportunities.

Frontier Airlines crew and passengers welcomed He said that this new service provides an affordable and convenient option for travellers between Antigua and Puerto Rico, making it easier for more visitors to explore the beautiful twin island nation.

Meanwhile, flight’s pilot Kevin Ramos said that he is looking forward to coming back to the island nation Frontier and added, “I feel blessed to have been part of Frontier's inaugural flight 275 from San Juan to Antigua. Huge thanks to Frontier and the amazing team in Antigua who made this possible. Forever grateful for this experience.”