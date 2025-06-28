19-year-old Venezuelan TikTok star found dismembered in Peru’s Rímac River

Venezuela: 19-year-old Venezuelan TikTok star Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Piña has been found dead with some of her body parts dismembered in a plastic bag at the water treatment plant in Lima, Peru. The teen influencer is assumed to have been strangled before she was dismembered and dumped into the Rímac River.

According to the information, her dismembered body was found in a plastic bag by workers of the La Atarjea water treatment plant as they were conducting a routine inspection. Soon after the discovery, the workers proceeded to alert the cops of the remains they had found.

After a close investigation of the body parts the cops were able to identify the dismembered body as Caicedo;s because of the distinct tattoos that she had on her body, with one tattoo on her hand reading "Love me for who I am" and another one of the name "Paula Sophia" on her torso.

Reportedly, the TikTok influencer had been missing since June 5, 2025. Some of her dismembered body parts were found on June 9th near the La Atarjea water treatment plant, and more of her remains were discovered on June 15th. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities still searching for additional body parts.

The police believe that on the night of her death she was lured away from the party taken somewhere to be torchered as she had cigarette burns on her feet. She was then killed, dismembered and her body parts put into different plastic bags before being dumped into the Rímac River where she washed up at the water treatment plant.

The police are still reviewing CCTV footage and conducting an investigation into her death, no arrest has been made yet but local media reports there will be a breakthrough soon into the case.

The cause of her death has not yet been identified but the authorities are pursuing possibly two theories as to what led to her death and the despicable act of dismembering.

The first theory being that her death is linked to Peru's growing human trafficking crisis, where young women have been found dead under suspicious circumstances. Their bodies were often disposed of in bags and scattered across different parts of Lima, including being dumped in the Rímac River or stuffed into suitcases.

The second suspicion is that she was killed in the act of revenge as she was linked to the mysterious death of her boyfriend, Mayner Yoffrey Giménez Castrillo, in 2022. Castrillo, 21, had accompanied Caicedo to Lima after she fled her hometown in Venezuela at 16. Following Castrillo's death, family members accused Caicedo of conspiring with a new romantic partner to kill him.

Caicedo was never formally investigated and the death of her then boyfriend was ruled as a suicide but the family believed otherwise. She continued to work in nightclubs and bars and was reportedly threatened by a Venezuelan mafia gang that she would pay for the death of Castrillo.