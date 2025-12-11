Massive fire in Jakarta kills 22, including pregnant woman

Jakarta, Indonesia: A massive fire broke out in Indonesia's capital on Tuesday, which killed at least 22 people including a pregnant woman. The deadly flames of the arson engulfed the seven story building, which sent the thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among nearby residents and workers.

The real reason behind the fire is yet to be discovered, but officials believed that it started during midday on the 1st floor of the building in the Kemayoran neighborhood before spreading to other floors.

Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the chief of Central Jakarta police stated that the fire broke in a building which killed almost 22 people. He further stated that hundreds of firefighters and 29 fire trucks tried to control the blaze but it was ineffective.

“Several workers of the company were out for lunch when a battery of drones started sparking in a storage and testing area,” he further stated.

At least 22 people have died in a fire at an office building in Jakarta, Indonesia, reportedly sparked by an exploding drone battery. Rescue crews are still searching the site for possible survivors. pic.twitter.com/Jd9tKJXln0 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) December 9, 2025

Authorities stated that after three hours of continuous efforts, the fire was finally extinguished and during a search officers recovered at least 22 bodies including seven men and 15 women, in which one was a pregnant woman.

They further stated that most of the victims died from smoke inhalation, while others died due to burn injuries. Additionally, they claimed that the “firefighters saved almost 19 people who were trapped inside the building. The rescued individuals have reported to have suffered minor burn injuries.”

One of the female residents, Intan Puspita, who resides close to the building told the local news media channel that “when the fire started, it created a loud noise upon which he came outside to see and noticed several workers from the building were running outside to save their lives.”

A fire at a seven-storey office building in Jakarta has killed at least 22 people, including a pregnant woman.



Authorities believe it began when a drone battery exploded on the first floor, though the exact cause is still under investigation.



🧵1 pic.twitter.com/RxK0cZjiEm — BFM News (@NewsBFM) December 10, 2025

Upon asking why the fire must have started, the workers stated “during the charging process, the batteries heated up following which it blasted.”

She further told the reporters that “she saw officers, who were taking out the bodies of the victims in the body bags and placing them in a line, while describing it as a graveyard.”

Families of the workers are anxiously waiting outside the building and hospitals to hear news about their family members.

Video of the incident is circulating on the internet which shows huge flames shooting out of the upper floors as firefighters battled to reach those who were stuck inside.