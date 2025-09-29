Trinidad and Tobago: Fatal accident claims life of Mickel Rennie on priority bus route

A preliminary report reveals that a tragic accident occurred in the early morning of September 28 along the Priority Bus Route, leading to the discovery of Reenie's dismembered body.

Trinidad and Tobago: A gruesome accident on Sunday has left Mickel Rennie, also known as ‘Turtle’ of Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain dead after his vehicle allegedly collided with another.

According to a preliminary report, the tragic accident occurred in the early morning of September 28, along the Priority Bus Route, resulting in Reenie's dismembered body. The incident reportedly involved a collision with another vehicle that has yet to be identified.

Although details surrounding the crash remain unclear as of Monday, the police are currently investigating the circumstances, having sealed off the area where Reenie's body was found scattered in terrible condition. The vehicle in which Rennie was traveling was also in terrible condition following the crash.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Department processed the accident scene and they temporarily diverted the traffic along the Priority Bus Route.

The incident sent shockwaves across the country with citizens of Trinidad and Tobago taking to Facebook and offering their condolences to the family of the deceased. Some even questioned the circumstances which led to the fatal crash by writing, “No one has a right to suffer such a demise. What was the cause of the accident still needs to be assessed properly, by getting info from eye witnesses etc. However,but what is one thing for sure,indiscipline with lawlessness, and a sort of wild abandonment on our roads in particular and especially when it's the weekend.I've observed as well we drive how we walk on the streets,criss cross walking,zigzag walking,we take up the whole pavement whilst walking and we congregate in the middle of the small pavement at times,so other pedestrians must used the road to get by.When we're driving this is the same attitude.”

Another user wrote, “Eternal rest, eternal peace grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. Look not upon his sins and have mercy in Jesus’ name.”