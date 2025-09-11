Delta flight makes emergency landing in Belize after engine trouble, all 162 onboard safe 

Belize: A Delta Airlines flight which was headed to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, had to make an emergency landing in Belize on Wednesday morning after it faced engine trouble. According to the airline officials, Delta Flight 1782 was arriving from the United States when the right engine of the plane malfunctioned as the plane was flying over Mexico.

Right after the pilot noticed the issue, he issued a distress call to the Mérida Center in Mexico which then coordinated with the aviation officials in Belize. The Belizean officials note that the plane landed safely at 10 53 am at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA).

Soon after it landed, emergency teams of Belize, including fire and rescue personnel, were on standby, however they were not required to intervene during the landing process as the aircraft made safe landing without causing any inconvenience.

The flight touched down at 10:53 a.m. in Belize with 162 people on board. The passengers remained at the PGIA for a few hours before Delta arranged another flight to get them to their destination.

The video of the plane landing at the airport in Belize was also shared by the aviation officials on Facebook and it clearly shows that the aircraft did not face any issue, which is why all passengers and crew members are safe.